More Sports:

May 26, 2021

Eagles 2021 single-game tickets go on sale next week

Fans will return to Lincoln Financial Field at full capacity in September

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Eagles Tickets 2021 Sale Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Philadelphia Eagles fans will return to Lincoln Financial Field at full capacity for the 2021 season. Single-game ticket sales begin on Wednesday, June 2 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.

Eagles fans were largely spared the abuse of watching the team flounder to a 4-11-1 record last season, a campaign that got the head coach fired and the franchise quarterback shipped out of town.

But it's fair to wonder whether the home field advantage at the Linc would have helped them to a few more victories last year.

With COVID-19 restrictions on track to be fully lifted next month, there's a clear path ahead for Eagles fans to return to Lincoln Financial Field in full force for the 2021 season. The team announced the single-game tickets for all 10 home games, including two preseason games, will officially go on sale next Wednesday, June 2, at 10 a.m.

Fans can purchase tickets through Ticketmaster, with a four-ticket limit per household due to high demand.

Below is a look at the 2021 home schedule:

Preseason

 Date OpponentTime  Broadcast Info 
 Thursday, August 12Pittsburgh Steelers  7:30 pm NBC10
 Thursday, August 19New England Patriots  7:30 pm NBC10

Regular Season

 DateOpponent  Time Broadcast Info
Sunday, September 19 San Francisco 49ers 1:00 pm FOX 
 Sunday, October 3Kansas City Chiefs 1:00 pm CBS 
 Thursday, October 14Tampa Bay Buccaneers 8:20 pm FOX/NFLN/Amazon 
Sunday, November 7 Los Angeles Chargers 4:05 pm CBS 
Sunday, November 21 New Orleans Saints  1:00 pmFOX 
Sat., Dec. 18 / Sun., Dec. 19 (TBD) Washington Football Team  TBD TBD
Sunday, December 26 New York Giants 1:00 pm  FOX
 Sunday, January 9Dallas Cowboys 1:00 pm   FOX

For those extra eager to see the team in action, the Eagles also will be selling tickets to their two open public practices on Sunday, Aug. 8 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 22 at 7 p.m. General admission tickets to both practices will be $10 apiece, while VIP tickets with an on-field experience will go for $25 each. All proceeds from public practice tickets benefit the Eagles Autism Foundation.

The 2021 season has plenty of intrigue, even with the Eagles in the midst of a rebuild. Will Jalen Hurts prove himself a viable starting quarterback? Will rookie DeVonta Smith's Heisman-winning talent translate to the NFL? How will first-time head coach Nick Sirianni and his staff fare in their debut season?

It's a new era in Eagles football, and getting fans back in the stands after the hardships of the last year will be a welcome sight in South Philadelphia.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Lincolin Financial Field Tickets

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Where are the Eagles deep, and not so deep, after the 2021 NFL Draft: Defense edition
050720DerekBarnettBrandonGraham

Children's Health

Family history, race and gender all factor into a child's asthma risk, study finds
Asthma triggers

TV

'Mare of Easttown' costume designer talks Kate Winslet's 'security blanket' and storytelling through fashion
Mare Jacket Kasperlik

Food & Drink

Forest & Main Brewing Co. to expand in Ambler, say goodbye to Victorian House
Forest Main Ambler Beer

Eagles

NFL Trade Rumors: Julio Jones ... and the Eagles
Julio-Jones_052421_usat

Arts & Culture

Find murals, street art on a scavenger hunt through Northern Liberties
Mural Hunt Northern Liberties

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb 511 W Moreland Ave

FOR SALE! Charming historical 6 bed, 3.5 bath home in the coveted St. Martins neighborhood of Chestnut Hill. Each room showcases original architectural details and modern enhancements. 6,720 sqft | $1,895,000
Limited - Allan Domb - 2031-35 Locust St c400

FOR RENT! One-of-a-kind 2 bed, 2 bath residence with a private outdoor patio and direct access to a secure, private parking spot! Features wood-like floors, recessed lighting, and excellent closet space throughout. 1,058 sqft | $3,600/mo
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved