Eagles-Titans Week 2 odds preview: Birds will be big favorites in Music City

The Eagles are off to a 1-0 start, thanks to an opening effort against the Commanders that was far from perfect, but well enough for a win.

The Titans are 0-1, and while they were never expected to compete for much this year, getting trounced by an annually uncompetitive Jets team is hardly the start Robert Saleh had in mind to begin his second go as an NFL head coach.

The Birds will travel to Nashville this Sunday to face the Titans in Week 2.

Both teams are in drastically different spots, which means going into it, the one working to keep a Super Bowl window open is the obvious favorite.

Every sportsbook likes the Eagles for this week, and by as much as a touchdown.

Here's a rundown of several, with the spread, money lines, and over/under points total:

Sportsbook Spread Money Line Total O/U DraftKings PHI -7.0 PHI -310

TEN +250 40.5 FanDuel PHI -7.0 PHI -350

TEN +280 39.5 BetRivers PHI -7.0 PHI -375

TEN +280 39.5 BetMGM PHI -7.0 PHI -325

TEN +270 39.5 Caesars PHI -7.0 PHI -345

TEN +270 39.5

*Lines as of Monday, Sep. 14

The Eagles had to win a close one in Week 1 over Washington, 24-22.

The offensive line had trouble holding up protection (exacerbated by issues that just landed Landon Dickerson on IR), which often left Saquon Barkley running into walls and Jalen Hurts with quickly collapsing pockets, and while defense and special teams did a lot to keep the Birds ahead for a good while, uncharacteristically sloppy tackling for a Vic Fangio defense also contributed to bringing the game down to the wire.

But in the end, Jalen Hurts made the big plays when they were needed the most, and Moro Ojomo made the deciding stop on a Washington 2-point try late to send the Eagles on their way.

It wasn't pretty, but it was enough.

Earlier in the day in Tennessee, the Titans were just a mess.

Jets running back Breece Hall chipped away at them for 102 yards and a touchdown, journeyman quarterback Geno Smith kept the ball safe and moving for 215 passing yards while never getting sacked, and by the end of the third quarter, New York was cruising with a 20-3 lead.

The Titans' answer: Whatever this was below.

Tennessee could only muster 68 rushing yards in total, while Cam Ward struggled for 140 yards on 19-for-32 passing. The former first overall pick was sacked three times, with his only saving grace being a touchdown throw collected late into garbage time.

Afterward, Saleh told the Tennessee press he was "surprised" by how the Jets overwhelmed his team.

Robert Saleh says he was surprised by the way the Titans were handled in all three phases pic.twitter.com/bNgiJQCrz3 — Buck Reising (@BuckReising) September 13, 2026

Yes, this is the New York Jets, an annual bottom-feeder and a team he's just shy of two years removed from coaching, that he was caught off guard by.

It's looking like a brutal year for the Titans.

For the Eagles, this shouldn't be a game that causes too much trouble, though you would want to see those Week 1 kinks get ironed out.

SIGN UP HERE to receive the PhillyVoice Sports newsletter

Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick

Follow Nick on Bluesky: @itssnick

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports