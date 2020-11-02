Eagles trade deadline rumor tracker

In each of the last three years, the Philadelphia Eagles have been buyers at the trade deadline. In 2017, they traded a fourth-round pick for RB Jay Ajayi. In 2018, they dealt a third-round pick for WR Golden Tate. Last season, they acquired DE Genard Avery for a fourth-round pick.

Will they be buyers once again in 2020, since they lead the awful NFL East by 1.5 games and are now overwhelming -250 favorites to win the division, according to TheLines.com? They shouldn't, but they might! And so, with the NFL's trade deadline coming at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, let's make this a place where we track all Eagles rumors.

WR Alshon Jeffery is available (duh)

Several media outlets have reported that Jeffery is available. It has been known since early in the 2020 offseason that the Eagles would eager to part with Jeffery in order to save on the then $9.9 million guaranteed salary they owed him this season. It was originally reported by Jeff McLane of the Inquirer that the Eagles tried to trade Jeffery as far back as last year, at the 2019 deadline.

Should they get a deal done for Jeffery at the 2020 deadline, half of his $9.9 million salary is already paid, so the acquiring team's financial obligation would be lessened at this stage of the offseason.

The Eagles were reportedly listening to offers for TE Zach Ertz

Ertz can't be traded because the team put him on IR, which begs the question, "Why put him on IR?!?" Per Adam Schefter of ESPN:

The Philadelphia Eagles were listening to offers on tight end Zach Ertz, but the star tight end is on injured reserve and now barred from being traded, according to new NFL rules.

Anyway, this isn't necessarily a trade deadline rumor, but file it away for the offseason.

The Eagles have "a similar situation" with DeSean Jackson as Ertz

Schefter reported that Jackson was in a similar situation as Ertz, in that the team couldn't trade him because he's on IR, but he stopped short of saying that the team has listened to offers for Jackson, which makes sense, because nobody was trading for Jackson's contract once he got hurt against the Bengals Week 3. You can also forget about anyone dealing for Jackson next offseason.

Will Parks is on the trade block

According to a report from Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, safety Will Parks' name is one that has "continued to pop up" in trade discussions. Breer writes:

Names of Eagles and Vikings players have continued to pop up, as two teams that expected to contend and have had rough starts consider their options. Eagles S Will Parks and Vikings franchise-tagged S Anthony Harris are new available names that I’ve heard over the last few days.

The Eagles currently have six safeties on their roster. so if they could get a deal done for Parks, that would make sense to some degree, though the return would be very minimal. Parks brings good energy to his play, and it's maybe not the worst thing to employ a guy who so badly wants to play for his hometown team:

If the Eagles can't keep six safeties, Parks would not be my first choice to send packing.

Eagles are shopping for offensive line and linebacker help

In an interview with Paul Domowitch of The Inquirer, former Eagles executive Joe Banner said the Eagles are interested in acquiring offensive line and linebacker help.

I know for sure the Eagles have had conversations with teams about offensive linemen and linebackers that they are interested in acquiring in a trade.

Linebacker certainly makes sense, but I'm not sure sure that offensive line does. The Eagles are set at offensive tackle and center, but there is at least an argument for interior offensive line help, but only if Isaac Seumalo is not expected to return at some point this season.

Of course, if the Eagles can find a long-term contributor at the deadline, then any position makes sense, aside from quarterback and tight end.

