Live: Eagles training camp updates, Day 4

The Eagles are simultaneously getting ready for the upcoming regular season and, well, trying to stay healthy.

A slew of (seemingly minor) injuries have popped up doing the first week of padded practice, and while most of them will wind up being nothing to worry about, there has been consequential news out of Eagles camp every day this week.

Jimmy Kempski is there, along with a full plethora of Eagles beat writers watching every play. We want you to be able to follow long with the below open thread and live stream without missing a single thing. Enjoy and feel free too comment on the action below:

Follow Evan on Twitter:@evan_macy

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports