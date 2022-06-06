Eagles announce dates for training camp, public practice, ticket sales

Football season's getting closer.

The Eagles announced Monday that all players will report for Training Camp on Tuesday, July 26 at the NovaCare Complex and a public practice will be held Sunday, August 7 at 7 p.m under the lights of Lincoln Financial Field.

Additionally, tickets for all 10 of the Eagles' home games this season will go on sale tomorrow morning (Tuesday) at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster, along with tickets for the team's public practice.

General admission for the practice will cost $10 and there's a $25 "VIP" option that will add a "special on-field experience" before practice starts. Parking will be free and the proceeds will go towards the Eagles Autism Foundation for research and care programs.

The remaining details on training camp dates and times will come later.

The Eagles entered their second week of organized team activities and despite them being tough to derive anything concrete from, hype is already building.

Our own Shamus Clancy was at the NovaCare Complex on Friday to see Jalen Hurts air it out in 7-on-7 work and catch the first glimpse of A.J. Brown in action.

Brown also got the Eagles-Cowboys trash talk going early at teammate DeVonta Smith's celebrity softball game up in Allentown over the weekend when he closed Saturday's festivities with a message to the crowd and opposing softball captain/division rival Micah Parsons: "Indeed, get your popcorn ready and tell Micah Parsons he can get ready for this s***!"

The Eagles open the season at Detroit for Week 1 on September 11, come home to play Minnesota on Monday Night Football for Week 2 on the September 19, and have their first matchup with Dallas Week 6 on October 16 in primetime.

