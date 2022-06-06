More Sports:

June 06, 2022

Eagles announce dates for training camp, public practice, ticket sales

Players will report to NovaCare July 26 and a public practice will be held at the Linc August 7

NickTricome.jpg
By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Helmet_Eagles_49ers_Frese.jpg Kate Frese/for PhillyVoice

PHILADELPHIA - SEPTEMBER 19: A helmet sits behind the bench before the Philadelphia Eagles game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lincoln Financial Field on September 19, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Kate Frese for PhillyVoice)

Football season's getting closer.

The Eagles announced Monday that all players will report for Training Camp on Tuesday, July 26 at the NovaCare Complex and a public practice will be held Sunday, August 7 at 7 p.m under the lights of Lincoln Financial Field.

Additionally, tickets for all 10 of the Eagles' home games this season will go on sale tomorrow morning (Tuesday) at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster, along with tickets for the team's public practice.

General admission for the practice will cost $10 and there's a $25 "VIP" option that will add a "special on-field experience" before practice starts. Parking will be free and the proceeds will go towards the Eagles Autism Foundation for research and care programs.

The remaining details on training camp dates and times will come later.

The Eagles entered their second week of organized team activities and despite them being tough to derive anything concrete from, hype is already building.

Our own Shamus Clancy was at the NovaCare Complex on Friday to see Jalen Hurts air it out in 7-on-7 work and catch the first glimpse of A.J. Brown in action.

Brown also got the Eagles-Cowboys trash talk going early at teammate DeVonta Smith's celebrity softball game up in Allentown over the weekend when he closed Saturday's festivities with a message to the crowd and opposing softball captain/division rival Micah Parsons: "Indeed, get your popcorn ready and tell Micah Parsons he can get ready for this s***!"

The Eagles open the season at Detroit for Week 1 on September 11, come home to play Minnesota on Monday Night Football for Week 2 on the September 19, and have their first matchup with Dallas Week 6 on October 16 in primetime. 

Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

NickTricome.jpg

Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff

nick@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia NovaCare Complex Lincoln Financial Field Training Camp

Videos

Featured

Limited - WPSI SEPTA

Program recruiting for training and job opportunities as SEPTA bus operators
Purchased - Grandmother and granddaughter laughing and embracing at home

Seven ways to reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s and other dementia

Just In

Must Read

Crime

3 people dead, at least 11 others injured after shooting on South Street
South Street Shooting

Sponsored

Program recruiting for training and job opportunities as SEPTA bus operators
Limited - WPSI SEPTA

Health News

Reports of melatonin ingestion in children have risen significantly in recent years
Melatonin CDC Study

Phillies

5 awards from the Phillies' series sweep over the Angels
Rob-Thomson-Phillies-06032022-UST

Books

Three takeaways from 'Here's the Deal,' Kellyanne Conway's memoir about the Trump administration
Kellyanne Conway Memoir

Food & Drink

Summer Ale Fest at Philadelphia Zoo to feature more than 100 craft beers, live music and food trucks
Summer Ale Fest

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved