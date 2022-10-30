WATCH: Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown strike for second Eagles TD

It almost looked too easy.

Facing 3rd and 8 from Pittsburgh's 27, Jalen Hurts took the snap from the gun then floated a pass over the shoulder to A.J. Brown at the goal line for the duo's second passing touchdown of the day. 14-7 Eagles.

Check it out:

Hurts and Brown had already connected on a 39-yard bomb in the first quarter for the game's opening score and wasted no time finding one another again.

That's two Eagles drives so far and two touchdowns.

Hurts' line after two possessions: 10/16 passing with 111 yards and two touchdowns.

Brown's line: Four receptions on seven targets for 84 yards and two touchdowns.

Almost looks too easy.

