'Election' to be screened at PFS Roxy Theater on Presidents Day

February 11, 2020
It's been more than 20 years since overachiever Tracy Flick ran for student body president.
The 1999 political comedy "Election" starring Reese Witherspoon will return to the big screen this Presidents Day.
On Monday, Feb. 17, the R-rated movie starring Witherspoon, Matthew Broderick and Chris Klein will be shown at the PFS Roxy Theater in Center City at 7 p.m.
For the screening, movie goers are invited to bring wine or beer. There will be a $3 convenience fee per person and there's a limit of one bottle of wine or one six-pack of beer per two patrons.
Tickets for the screening are $8-$9.
Monday, Feb. 17
7 p.m. | $8-$9 per person
PFS Roxy Theater
2023 Sansom St., Philadelphia, PA 19103
