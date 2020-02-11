More Events:

'Election' to be screened at PFS Roxy Theater on Presidents Day

You can bring a bottle of wine to watch Reese Witherspoon's Tracy Flick on the big screen

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
In 'Election,' high school junior and overachiever Tracy Flick (Reese Witherspoon) runs for student body president, but civics teacher Jim McAllister (Matthew Broderick) decides to thwart Tracy’s campaign by convincing popular student athlete Paul Metzler (Chris Klein) to join the race. The 1999 film will be screened at PFS Roxy Theater on Presidents Day.

It's been more than 20 years since overachiever Tracy Flick ran for student body president.

The 1999 political comedy "Election" starring Reese Witherspoon will return to the big screen this Presidents Day.

On Monday, Feb. 17, the R-rated movie starring Witherspoon, Matthew Broderick and Chris Klein will be shown at the PFS Roxy Theater in Center City at 7 p.m.

For the screening, movie goers are invited to bring wine or beer. There will be a $3 convenience fee per person and there's a limit of one bottle of wine or one six-pack of beer per two patrons.

Tickets for the screening are $8-$9.

"Election" Screening

Monday, Feb. 17
7 p.m. | $8-$9 per person
PFS Roxy Theater
2023 Sansom St., Philadelphia, PA 19103

