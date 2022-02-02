More than 150 skiers rescued after chairlift malfunctions at Elk Mountain

Elk Mountain Ski Resort in northeastern Pennsylvania is one of the state's most popular winter sports destinations, offering more than two dozen trails of varying difficulty and slopes up to 1,000 feet of elevation.

On Sunday afternoon, guests at the resort near Union Dale, Susquehanna County had a bit of a scare when one of the chairlifts malfunctioned due to a problem with a gearbox. More than 150 skiers were left suspended in the sky as Elk Mountain crews implemented the resorts evacuation protocol.

WNEP Newswatch 16 reporter Mindi Ramsey was at Elk Mountain when the chairlift malfunctioned and captured video from the scene.

Ski lift rescue The ski patrol did an amazing job of rescuing 170 people at Elk Mountain when the lift broke. Posted by Newswatch 16 Mindi Ramsey on Monday, January 31, 2022

In a nerve-wracking situation, Ramsey said the resort showed preparation in handling the evacuation.

"The crews ... were really good about explaining about what exactly (the skiers) had to do," Ramsey said, via WNEP. "They had to scoot off the edge of the seat a little bit, and they were kind of on a little bit of plastic. And they were let down slowly with a rope. So it was all very clean. You could tell they had practiced this before."

There were no injuries reported in the incident on Sunday and all guests who were affected by the malfunction received compensation for the day.