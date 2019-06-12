More Events:

June 12, 2019

Caissie Levy from Broadway's 'Frozen' to perform with Ocean City POPS

The actress/singer currently plays Elsa in the New York production


By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Caissie Levy from "Frozen" on Broadway to perform in Ocean City, New Jersey.

Caissie Levy from "Frozen" on Broadway to perform in Ocean City, New Jersey.

Caissie Levy currently plays Elsa in Disney's "Frozen" production on Broadway

This summer, on Sunday, July 14, she will take the stage at the Ocean City Music Pier in New Jersey to perform with the Ocean City POPS.

RELATED: Disney's "Frozen II" full trailer is here – and it's definitely different than expected

The actress/singer has also appeared as Fantine in the 2014 revival of "Les Misérables" on Broadway and as Sheila in the Tony Award-winning revival of "Hair."

The show in Ocean City will take place at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are currently on sale online for $45-$55. Tickets may also be purchased by calling (609) 399-6111 or at the Music Pier Box Office between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on weekends through the end of June (then daily).

Stock_Carroll - Ocean City Boardwalk Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

The Ocean City Music Pier on the boardwalk between 8th and 9th Street in Ocean City, New Jersey.


Caissie Levy with the Ocean City POPS

Sunday, July 14
7:30 p.m. | $45-$55 per person
Ocean City Music Pier
825 Boardwalk, Ocean City, N.J. 08226

