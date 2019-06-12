Caissie Levy from Broadway's 'Frozen' to perform with Ocean City POPS

Caissie Levy currently plays Elsa in Disney's "Frozen" production on Broadway.

This summer, on Sunday, July 14, she will take the stage at the Ocean City Music Pier in New Jersey to perform with the Ocean City POPS.

The actress/singer has also appeared as Fantine in the 2014 revival of "Les Misérables" on Broadway and as Sheila in the Tony Award-winning revival of "Hair."

The show in Ocean City will take place at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are currently on sale online for $45-$55. Tickets may also be purchased by calling (609) 399-6111 or at the Music Pier Box Office between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on weekends through the end of June (then daily).

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice The Ocean City Music Pier on the boardwalk between 8th and 9th Street in Ocean City, New Jersey.

Sunday, July 14

7:30 p.m. | $45-$55 per person

Ocean City Music Pier

825 Boardwalk, Ocean City, N.J. 08226



