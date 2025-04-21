More News:

April 21, 2025

Emergency drill at Lincoln Financial Field on Wednesday to bring road closures and loud noises

The exercise is an effort to evaluate and strengthen existing security protocols at the South Philly stadium, the Eagles say.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Government Security
Lincoln Financial Field Kate Frese/for PhillyVoice

The Eagles will hold an emergency exercise at Lincoln Financial Field during business hours on Wednesday, April 23. The drill will be completed in conjunction with the federal Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, a unit of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

The Eagles will conduct an emergency preparedness exercise at Lincoln Financial Field on Wednesday that will bring police and "loud noises" to the Sports Complex in South Philly, the team said Monday.

The drill will be held in tandem with the federal Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, a unit of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security that protects against cyberattacks and bombings. The exercise will involve participation of local, state and federal law enforcement agencies.

MORE: Eagles star A.J. Brown says his car was stolen overnight, but recovered by police

The Eagles said there will be road closures in the vicinity of the Sports Complex and the area will be closed to the public during business hours on Wednesday. The team described the exercise as an effort to evaluate and strengthen its existing security protocols at the stadium.

People in the area of the Sports Complex can expect to hear and observe emergency vehicles involved in the drill, which will be closed to media coverage. Drones and other equipment are prohibited from filming the exercise.

A team spokesperson said 11th Street and a portion of Pattison Avenue will be closed during the drill. Motorists should expect traffic to move more slowly than usual. There are no other scheduled events at the Sports Complex that day. The Phillies will be in New York for a 1:10 p.m. game against the Mets.

In recent years, CISA has identified sports venues as vulnerable targets for cyberattacks due to the number of connected devices used by stadium personnel and fans. The Homeland Security unit said hackers can target business information systems, industrial control systems and communications infrastructure during sporting events — potentially introducing malware on devices or projecting messages that cause crowds to panic.

In 2022, CISA partnered with the Phillies on a six-hour exercise at Citizens Bank Park to test emergency response plans. Similar drills have been conducted at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland, and at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. CISA typically conducts about 150 exercises each year in the United States.

The Eagles said they will release footage of the mock event and other information Wednesday after the exercise is completed.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Government Security South Philadelphia Lincoln Financial Field Homeland Security Sports Complex NFL

Videos

Featured

Limited - Down and Derby 2025

South Jersey’s Down & Derby Wine Festival returns May 3
Limited - Temple Health - Lung Main

Advancing pulmonary care: how clinical trials at Temple Lung Center are shaping the future

Just In

Must Read

Business

John's Water Ice to open shop on boardwalk in North Wildwood

John's Water Ice

Sponsored

Celebrate the Navy Yard’s 25th birthday at Family Fest

Limited - Navy Yard - FamFest1

Arts & Culture

Play about 1700s Quaker abolitionist is a show 'for the moment'

Benjamin Lay play

Adult Health

Pornography may be commonplace, but research shows it causes lasting harm to the brain and relationships

Pornography Brain Changes

Family-Friendly

You can help beautify Philly's parks this spring

Love Your Park Week

Phillies

Can you trust anyone in the Phillies bullpen right now?

Phillies-Orion-Kerkering-loss-Marlins_042125

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved