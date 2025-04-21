Emergency drill at Lincoln Financial Field on Wednesday to bring road closures and loud noises

The Eagles will conduct an emergency preparedness exercise at Lincoln Financial Field on Wednesday that will bring police and "loud noises" to the Sports Complex in South Philly, the team said Monday.

The drill will be held in tandem with the federal Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, a unit of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security that protects against cyberattacks and bombings. The exercise will involve participation of local, state and federal law enforcement agencies.

The Eagles said there will be road closures in the vicinity of the Sports Complex and the area will be closed to the public during business hours on Wednesday. The team described the exercise as an effort to evaluate and strengthen its existing security protocols at the stadium.

People in the area of the Sports Complex can expect to hear and observe emergency vehicles involved in the drill, which will be closed to media coverage. Drones and other equipment are prohibited from filming the exercise.

A team spokesperson said 11th Street and a portion of Pattison Avenue will be closed during the drill. Motorists should expect traffic to move more slowly than usual. There are no other scheduled events at the Sports Complex that day. The Phillies will be in New York for a 1:10 p.m. game against the Mets.

In recent years, CISA has identified sports venues as vulnerable targets for cyberattacks due to the number of connected devices used by stadium personnel and fans. The Homeland Security unit said hackers can target business information systems, industrial control systems and communications infrastructure during sporting events — potentially introducing malware on devices or projecting messages that cause crowds to panic.

In 2022, CISA partnered with the Phillies on a six-hour exercise at Citizens Bank Park to test emergency response plans. Similar drills have been conducted at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland, and at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. CISA typically conducts about 150 exercises each year in the United States.

The Eagles said they will release footage of the mock event and other information Wednesday after the exercise is completed.