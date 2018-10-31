Environmental effort to ban disposable plastic straws spreads to some area hotels

Several hotels owned by TJM Hotels & Resorts are taking part in the plastic straw ban that gained traction earlier this year when some major companies announced an initiative to reduce their use.



Introducing the ban are the Radisson Hotel Philadelphia Northeast, in Trevose, Bucks County, and the Claridge Hotel in Atlantic City. Crowne Plaza Syracuse in New York and the Crowne Plaza North Worthington in Columbus, Ohio are also in.

Awareness on disposable plastic straws' environmental effect gained nationwide attention earlier this year when Starbucks announced it would stop using them entirely by 2020. The move would get rid of about one billion straws a year, pushing the coffee retail chain to use recyclable, strawless lids on iced drinks instead.

In the United States, about 500 million of the plastic straws are used daily, though aren't accepted by most recyclers because of their small and lightweight size.

For TJM Hotels & Resorts, the straw ban is a piece of a larger sustainability plan for the company, scheduled to begin in 2020. The company said in a statement that it is dedicated to bettering the environment and preventing pollution.

Straws will stop being served at the four properties beginning Jan. 1, 2019.

