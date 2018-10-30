More News:

October 30, 2018

Local schools place highly in U.S. News & World Report ranking of best global universities

Princeton University and the University of Pennsylvania made the top 20

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
Education U.S. News & World Report
Carroll - University of Pennsylvania Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

University of Pennsylvania.

U.S. News and World Report released the fifth edition of its "Best Global Universities" rankings on Tuesday and a handful of local schools made the cut. 

Princeton University ranked No. 9 on the global list, followed by the University of Pennsylvania at No. 16. The overall ranking includes 1,250 schools across 75 countries and includes detailed lists particular to country, regions and academic disciplines.

The report is meant to help prospective students in their growing interest in earning their degrees at a college or university abroad. U.S. News cited a report that claims between 1999 and 2016, international students increased from 2 million to 5 million, according to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development. 

Overall, the U.S. secured 8 of the top 10 spots on the ranking, with just two universities from the United Kingdom. 

Harvard University maintained its No. 1 title from previous years, followed by Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Stanford University, University of California — Berkeley, University of Oxford, California Institute of Technology, University of Cambridge, Columbia University, Princeton University, and the University of Washington, respectively. 

The U.S. racked up more schools in the overall ranking than any other country, at 227. China followed with 130 and then the U.K. at 78.

Other Philadelphia schools ranked toward the middle of the list: 

Temple University: No. 347
Thomas Jefferson University: No. 373
Drexel University: No. 395

The report also determined which universities were the most global by region of the world. 

Africa: University of Cape Town 
Asia: National University of Singapore
Australia: University of Melbourne
Europe: University of Oxford
Latin America: Universidad de São Paulo

To see where your school landed, or to check out which schools may fit your academic interests as a prospective international student, click here

Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Emily’s RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen

Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff

emily@phillyvoice.com

Read more Education U.S. News & World Report Philadelphia Princeton University Thomas Jefferson University Temple University Drexel University University of Pennsylvania Reports

Just In

Must Read

NFL

NFL trade deadline recap: Eagles acquire Golden Tate, Redskins land Ha Ha Clinton-Dix
103018_Golden-Tate-2_usat

Halloween

Everyone and their dog is dressing as Gritty for Halloween
gritty flyers mascot game

Restaurants

Exhibit joined by Philly's first Vietnamese coffee roaster pop-up
Vietnamese coffee

Eagles

Updated Eagles 2019 draft picks (after the Golden Tate trade)
042618_NFL-Draft-Stage_usat

Women's Health

Same-sex couple each carried baby boy thanks to innovative fertility doctors
10292018_coulters_dallas_FB

Memorials

Penn alum among victims in Pittsburgh synagogue shooting
Jerry Rabinowitz

Escapes

Limited - Cape Town South Africa

$3419 & up -- South Africa: 8-Nt. Cape Town & Safari Trip w/Flights
Limited - Punta Cana

$1599 & up -- All-Inclusive 7 Night Punta Cana Trip with Air

 *
Limited - New Zealand

$3853 & up -- 14-Night Beauty of New Zealand Tour
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.