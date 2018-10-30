Local schools place highly in U.S. News & World Report ranking of best global universities

U.S. News and World Report released the fifth edition of its "Best Global Universities" rankings on Tuesday and a handful of local schools made the cut.

Princeton University ranked No. 9 on the global list, followed by the University of Pennsylvania at No. 16. The overall ranking includes 1,250 schools across 75 countries and includes detailed lists particular to country, regions and academic disciplines.

The report is meant to help prospective students in their growing interest in earning their degrees at a college or university abroad. U.S. News cited a report that claims between 1999 and 2016, international students increased from 2 million to 5 million, according to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.

Overall, the U.S. secured 8 of the top 10 spots on the ranking, with just two universities from the United Kingdom.

Harvard University maintained its No. 1 title from previous years, followed by Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Stanford University, University of California — Berkeley, University of Oxford, California Institute of Technology, University of Cambridge, Columbia University, Princeton University, and the University of Washington, respectively.

The U.S. racked up more schools in the overall ranking than any other country, at 227. China followed with 130 and then the U.K. at 78.

Other Philadelphia schools ranked toward the middle of the list:

Temple University: No. 347

Thomas Jefferson University: No. 373

Drexel University: No. 395

The report also determined which universities were the most global by region of the world.

Africa: University of Cape Town

Asia : National University of Singapore

Australia : University of Melbourne

Europe : University of Oxford

Latin America : Universidad de S ã o Paulo

To see where your school landed, or to check out which schools may fit your academic interests as a prospective international student, click here.

Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Emily’s RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.