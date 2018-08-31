More Culture:

August 31, 2018

'ER' Actress Vanessa Marquez reportedly shot dead by LAPD

Headshot - Virginia Streva
By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
Celebrities Deaths
Stock_Carroll - Handgun with Bullets Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

9mm Ruger handgun.

Former "ER" actress Vanessa Marquez was shot dead by Los Angeles police yesterday at 1:48 p.m. in 1100 block on Fremont Avenue, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Reportedly, officers of the LAPD and a mental health specialist went to check on Marquez after the landlord of the building called concerning a woman’s mental health.

RELATED READS: It looks like the new season of 'This is Us' will have some scenes in Philadelphia | Guide to what's going on Labor Day weekend in Philadelphia | The permanent Eagles Super Bowl victory mural is underway in Center City

According to the report, the woman, who is now known as Marquez, was suffering from an eating disorder and was having a seizure when police arrived at the home. Officers talked to Marquez, but the report mentioned that within 90 minutes she became hostile and waved what seemed to be to the police, a semi-automatic handgun. It was later discovered that the gun in question was a BB gun.

Marquez played nurse Wendy Goldman on the hit series “ER” from 1994 to 1997. Marquez tweeted last year in October that George Clooney helped "blacklist" her from Hollywood after she came out she was blacklisted for coming out about alleged sexual misconduct from her male co-stars on “ER.” Her Twitter account has since been suspended, and it is unclear as to when this happened.

She tweeted, "B.S.Clooney helped blacklist me when I spoke up abt harassment on ER.' women who dont play the game lose career' I did." 

Clooney denied this, stating, “I had no idea Vanessa was blacklisted.” He continued, “I take her at her word."

Marquez was reportedly taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead. She was 49.

Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Headshot - Virginia Streva

Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff

virginia@phillyvoice.com

Read more Celebrities Deaths Los Angeles Police News Television Actors ER

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Final Eagles 53-man roster projection
083118DougPederson

Odd News

Thousands of rare, venomous insects missing from Philadelphia Insectarium in possible inside job
insectarium butterfly pavillion

Flyers

Flyers prospect Carter Hart has a very special reason for picking his new jersey number
083118_Carter-Hart

Politics

Baby Trump balloons arrive in New Jersey, prepare for flight next month
baby trump balloon london

Celebrities

Sixers' Ben Simmons is reportedly done with Kendall Jenner
kendall jenner ben simmons

Odd News

Door or Beach? Here's another internet dispute to destroy us all
door or beach

Escapes

Limited - Fort Lauderdale Florida

$119 & up -- Hiltons of Fort Lauderdale: Explore Florida w/$500 in Extras
Limited - Tampa Bay

$114 & up -- Hiltons of St. Pete & Clearwater: Stay w/Over $150 in Extras
Limited - Washington DC

$149 & up -- DC-Area Hilton Sale: Free Parking & $200 in Extras
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.