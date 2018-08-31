'ER' Actress Vanessa Marquez reportedly shot dead by LAPD

Former "ER" actress Vanessa Marquez was shot dead by Los Angeles police yesterday at 1:48 p.m. in 1100 block on Fremont Avenue, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Reportedly, officers of the LAPD and a mental health specialist went to check on Marquez after the landlord of the building called concerning a woman’s mental health.

According to the report, the woman, who is now known as Marquez, was suffering from an eating disorder and was having a seizure when police arrived at the home. Officers talked to Marquez, but the report mentioned that within 90 minutes she became hostile and waved what seemed to be to the police, a semi-automatic handgun. It was later discovered that the gun in question was a BB gun.

Marquez played nurse Wendy Goldman on the hit series “ER” from 1994 to 1997. Marquez tweeted last year in October that George Clooney helped "blacklist" her from Hollywood after she came out she was blacklisted for coming out about alleged sexual misconduct from her male co-stars on “ER.” Her Twitter account has since been suspended, and it is unclear as to when this happened.

She tweeted, "B.S.Clooney helped blacklist me when I spoke up abt harassment on ER.' women who dont play the game lose career' I did."

Clooney denied this, stating, “I had no idea Vanessa was blacklisted.” He continued, “I take her at her word."

Marquez was reportedly taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead. She was 49.

