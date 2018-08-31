More News:

August 31, 2018

The permanent Eagles Super Bowl victory mural is underway in Center City

You may already be familiar with the artist's work

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg
By Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff
Murals Eagles
tom brady eagles mural Marielle Mondon/PhillyVoice

Meg Saligman's viral mural of Tom Brady and one very big bird on Bainbridge Street.

The artist responsible for the Tom Brady mural on Bainbridge Street (you know, the one where he's being attacked by a giant eagle) is creating a larger scale, permanent mural to adorn a Center City building in honor of the Super Bowl Champion Philadelphia Eagles.

RELATED: Miller Lite is giving Philly free SEPTA rides in honor of the Eagles home opener

The muralist, Meg Saligman, is creating the work on the side of the Hale Building at 1326 Chestnut St., Billy Penn reported. The building, which is currently undergoing renovations, will display the mural on its Sansom Street side. The work will be 2,500 square feet and visible to pedestrians on Broad Street.

The mural will reportedly feature the oversized eagle flying toward City Hall, an Eagles flag trailing behind. The team itself found a sponsor for the mural, recruiting the Philly-based Axalta Coatings Systems.

And, no, the final mural will not include poor little Brady getting scooped up. Does he really belong in your view of Broad Street anyway? The bird will be clawing a Lombardi Trophy instead.

The plan is to have the project completed in time for the team's home opener next Thursday, Sept. 6, against the Atlanta Falcons.

Follow Marielle & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @mariellemondon | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Marielle's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg

Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff

marielle@phillyvoice.com

Read more Murals Eagles Philadelphia Super Bowl Lii Football Sports Center City Philadelphia Eagles Tom Brady

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Final Eagles 53-man roster projection
083118DougPederson

Odd News

Thousands of rare, venomous insects missing from Philadelphia Insectarium in possible inside job
insectarium butterfly pavillion

Flyers

Flyers prospect Carter Hart has a very special reason for picking his new jersey number
083118_Carter-Hart

Politics

Baby Trump balloons arrive in New Jersey, prepare for flight next month
baby trump balloon london

Celebrities

Sixers' Ben Simmons is reportedly done with Kendall Jenner
kendall jenner ben simmons

Odd News

Door or Beach? Here's another internet dispute to destroy us all
door or beach

Escapes

Limited - Fort Lauderdale Florida

$119 & up -- Hiltons of Fort Lauderdale: Explore Florida w/$500 in Extras
Limited - Tampa Bay

$114 & up -- Hiltons of St. Pete & Clearwater: Stay w/Over $150 in Extras
Limited - Washington DC

$149 & up -- DC-Area Hilton Sale: Free Parking & $200 in Extras
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.