The permanent Eagles Super Bowl victory mural is underway in Center City

The artist responsible for the Tom Brady mural on Bainbridge Street (you know, the one where he's being attacked by a giant eagle) is creating a larger scale, permanent mural to adorn a Center City building in honor of the Super Bowl Champion Philadelphia Eagles.



The muralist, Meg Saligman, is creating the work on the side of the Hale Building at 1326 Chestnut St., Billy Penn reported. The building, which is currently undergoing renovations, will display the mural on its Sansom Street side. The work will be 2,500 square feet and visible to pedestrians on Broad Street.

The mural will reportedly feature the oversized eagle flying toward City Hall, an Eagles flag trailing behind. The team itself found a sponsor for the mural, recruiting the Philly-based Axalta Coatings Systems.

And, no, the final mural will not include poor little Brady getting scooped up. Does he really belong in your view of Broad Street anyway? The bird will be clawing a Lombardi Trophy instead.

The plan is to have the project completed in time for the team's home opener next Thursday, Sept. 6, against the Atlanta Falcons.



