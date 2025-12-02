African serval cat that escaped Pa. wildlife refuge found struck, killed by car

An African serval cat that escaped from a wildlife refuge in Lehigh County last month was fatally struck by a car Monday night after weeks of efforts to find and safely capture the animal. Two other cats that broke free at the same time already have been located and were brought back safely in November.

The Cricket Wildlife Center in Alburtis, about 20 miles southwest of Allentown, said the last remaining cat was killed by a car some time last night but did not disclose the location. She had last been spotted near the Berks County Memorial Gardens, about 15 miles west of the wildlife center.

MORE: New cruise ship terminal to open beside Philly airport next spring

"She was very much loved and will be deeply missed," staff from the refuge wrote on Facebook.

The three African servals escaped from the wildlife center on Nov. 5 after a windstorm knocked a tree onto their enclosure, allowing them to break free. Staff said the three cats were all older animals and did not pose any danger to the public or pets.

Two of the servals were recovered nearby the wildlife center in the days after their escape, aided by calls from community members who said they saw them.

The third cat ventured further away. Staff said several farmers in the area reported seeing her hunt mice and rats around their buildings. Others said they saw the serval eating cat food that had been left out for pets. Traps and cameras had been set up in surrounding communities to try to bring the serval home. Her tracking device had fallen off her collar, and people who saw her were advised not to pursue her to avoid scaring her away.

"Thank you to everyone for your help. To the dozens of people that joined the searches, to the over 100 calls reporting sightings, and to everyone in between," the wildlife center said. "This is not the outcome we wanted but we take solace in the fact the other two are home and safe because of the dedication and compassion of this community."

Servals are native to sub-Saharan Africa and live on savannas, grasslands and wetlands across much of the continent. Adults are considered medium-sized cats that stand up to 2 feet tall at the shoulders and weigh up to 40 pounds. They are not considered aggressive toward people, and it is legal to own them as pets in Pennsylvania with a special permit.