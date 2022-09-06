Woman stole money from scene of deadly crash in Berks County, police say

Police are searching for a woman believed to have taken money that was spread across a Berks County road following a deadly crash Saturday night.

Investigators believe the crash on the 4100 block of Perkiomen Avenue in Exeter Township occurred shortly after a man mistakenly left a lockbox full of money on top of his car. When he drove off, the lockbox fell and money scattered along the road. The man turned his car around, got out and was struck while picking up the cash, police said.

Authorities did not say whether the vehicle that struck the man remained at the scene. The man was not identified and no arrests have been made.

Shortly after the crash, a woman appeared at the scene, claiming to be a former EMT. She allegedly collected some of the cash and other belongings from the roadway before leaving the scene in an unknown direction, police said.

Investigators released two images of the woman and have asked for the public's help to identify her.

Exeter Township Police Department/Facebook The Exeter Township Police Department is searching for a woman who allegedly stole money from the scene of a crash on Sept. 3, 2022.

Exeter Township Police Department/Facebook Police in Exeter Township say the woman shown above fled the scene of the Sept. 3 crash after stealing money from the roadway.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Exeter Township Police Department at (610) 779-1490 and reference case No. 25-10832.