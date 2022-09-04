More Culture:

September 04, 2022

Self-serve bar and tasting room coming to Rittenhouse Square neighborhood

Tapster, which currently has locations in Chicago, Seattle and Cleveland, is expanding into Philadelphia with a 3,600 square foot lease

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
Tapster self-serve tasting room Philadelphia @tapstertastingroom/Instagram

Tapster, a self-service bar and tasting room, is set to open in the first quarter of 2023 at 110-16 South 16th Street, Philadelphia. Patrons will be able to choose from more than 60 craft beers, plus wine, cocktails, coffee and kombucha.

In the age of self-checkout at grocery stores, Philadelphians can add another self service experience to the list -- a bar and tasting room.

Tapster, a Chicago-born concept, is expanding into the city with a brand new Rittenhouse Square neighborhood location that will allow patrons access to more than 60 beer taps to pour their own brews.

The bar is set to open in the first quarter of 2023 at 110-16 South 16th Street. Lee & Associates commercial real estate services represented Tapster in acquiring the 3,600 square foot lease at this location. The space formerly belonged to Philadelphia Runner, NBC10 reported.

Along with craft beer, customers can also choose from wine, cocktails, coffee and kombucha. Despite the self-service experience, Tapster will be staffed with bartenders ready to answer questions and provide guidance. 

Pricing is determined based on how many ounces are poured. A card is given to patrons at arrival that is linked to their form of payment and can be used on the taps.

The Philadelphia location will join current Tapsters in Chicago, Seattle and Cleveland. Future plans include expansion into Austin, Nashville, Hoboken and Williamsburg.

"Tapster has taken off in the Midwest and I'm thrilled to help bring this experience to the East Coast," Mark Kapnick of Lee & Associates said in a release. "They'll be in great company alongside the lively restaurants, bars and boutiques around Rittenhouse Square, and will make a welcomed addition to the Philadelphia food and beverage scene."

