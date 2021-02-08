More Events:

Faith and Liberty Discovery Center reveals opening date, begins ticket sales

The Bible museum is located at 5th and Market streets in Philadelphia's historic district

Faith and Liberty Discovery Center Rendering/Courtesy of Faith and Liberty Discovery Center

The Faith and Liberty Discovery Center in Philadelphia is designed to draw connections between faith and history in America, from the country's founding through today.

The American Bible Society's Faith and Liberty Discovery Center in Philadelphia has set an opening date.

The $60 million cultural institution at 5th and Market streets will open on May 1 and tickets are currently for sale online.

RELATED: Four Seasons Total Landscaping unveils new merchandise after Super Bowl ad | From 'Fake Famous' to 'Malcom & Marie': Here are some streaming suggestions for February

"Geared to people of all faiths and no faith, the Center will feature six distinct galleries that explore the common values among three historic documents: The Declaration of Independence, the U.S. Constitution and the Bible," states a press release.

Visitors will use a handheld, interactive "lamp" to explore the galleries. A similar device called the Pen is used at the Smithsonian's Cooper Hewitt Design Museum, although according to the website it's temporarily unavailable due to health and safety protocols.

Faith and Liberty Discovery CenterRendering/Courtesy of Faith and Liberty Discovery Center

The Center's immersive experience is being designed by the award-winning design studio Local Projects.

The devices allow visitors to collect and save information, which they can access after leaving. Guests of the Center in Philadelphia will be able to use the Faith and Liberty Trail app. It will "guide people down cobblestone streets and alleys allowing them to experience landmarks of faith and liberty for themselves," according to the Center.

Advance tickets are now available to buy online to visit this springTicket prices are $10 for adults and $8 for youth ages 7 to 17. The price is $9 for those 65 or older, as well as college students, military, police and fire department members with ID. Admission is free for children ages 6 and under and for active-duty military members. Active military tickets must be obtained in person.

The Faith and Liberty Discovery Center will occupy the first two floors of a building on Independence Mall where the American Bible Society relocated several years ago. The address is 101 N. Independence Mall East.

