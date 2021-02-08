Faith and Liberty Discovery Center reveals opening date, begins ticket sales

The American Bible Society's Faith and Liberty Discovery Center in Philadelphia has set an opening date.



The $60 million cultural institution at 5th and Market streets will open on May 1 and tickets are currently for sale online.

"Geared to people of all faiths and no faith, the Center will feature six distinct galleries that explore the common values among three historic documents: The Declaration of Independence, the U.S. Constitution and the Bible," states a press release.

Visitors will use a handheld, interactive "lamp" to explore the galleries. A similar device called the Pen is used at the Smithsonian's Cooper Hewitt Design Museum, although according to the website it's temporarily unavailable due to health and safety protocols.

The Center's immersive experience is being designed by the award-winning design studio Local Projects.

Advance tickets are now available to buy online to visit this spring. Ticket prices are $10 for adults and $8 for youth ages 7 to 17. The price is $9 for those 65 or older, as well as college students, military, police and fire department members with ID. Admission is free for children ages 6 and under and for active-duty military members. Active military tickets must be obtained in person.

The Faith and Liberty Discovery Center will occupy the first two floors of a building on Independence Mall where the American Bible Society relocated several years ago. The address is 101 N. Independence Mall East.