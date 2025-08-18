Man who allegedly impersonated ICE agent to rob Philly auto shop will face federal charges

The man who allegedly posed as an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer to rob an auto repair shop in Northeast Philly has racked up two additional charges in federal court.

Robert Rosado, 54, was apprehended by local authorities earlier this summer following the June 8 robbery of a mechanic shop in Mayfair. Identifying himself as an ICE agent, Rosado allegedly told employees he would be taking undocumented workers into custody and stole about $1,000 from the shop. He also zip-tied the hands of a woman on the premises before he left the scene in an unmarked white van, prosecutors said.

Investigators later traced the car's license plate information back to Rosado and connected him to two additional properties where they found a fake badge and zip ties.

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner announced six felony and six misdemeanor charges against Rosado at a news conference June 23. But the case has since graduated to the national stage. Federal prosecutors said Monday that the defendant will face additional charges of impersonating a federal officer and robbery interfering with interstate commerce. The crimes come with a maximum sentence of 23 years in prison and a $500,000 fine.

The investigation involved FBI agents with the bureau's violent crimes task force in Philadelphia, as well as the Philadelphia Police Department.

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Have a news tip? Let us know.