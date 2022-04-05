More News:

South Jersey woman tried to avert a traffic stop by reporting a fake shooting, police say

Katelynne Hunter-Fisher, 35, allegedly called 911 and made up a story about gunfire at the Millbridge Gardens apartment complex

A driver in Gloucester Township tried to get out of a traffic stop by fabricating a shooting at nearby apartment complex, police said. 

Katelynne Hunter-Fisher, 35, of Lindenwold, was charged with filing a false police report and obstruction of justice, the Gloucester Township Police Department said

Hunter-Fisher allegedly called 911 to report a shooting at Millbridge Gardens in Lindenwold amid a motor vehicle stop at 1 p.m. Monday. She allegedly claimed multiple units were impacted, but police determined there had not been a shooting. 

Investigators traced the caller's number to Hunter-Fisher, who had been stopped by an officer when the call was made. Police say allege she made the call to distract the officer from completing the traffic stop. 

Police did not immediately respond to request for additional information about the incident. They have not stated whether the officer successfully ticketed Hunter-Fisher. 

