Fantasy football: Start Adrian Peterson, sit Carson Wentz in Week 8, and other sit start advice

Who to sit and who to start? Sometimes, bye weeks and injuries force your hand. But others, you have to take a long and hard look at which players to tag for your starting line up as the fantasy season continues.

Below, as we do every week, is a player from each position we recommend sitting and starting in Week 8:

Start: Andy Dalton, QB, Bengals

Dalton has been quite inconsistent this season, but his team's match up, at home against the Bucs begs for a start this week. Tampa has averaged 24 fantasy points for opposing quarterbacks.

Sit: Carson Wentz, QB, Eagles

Ignore for a second the fact that the Jaguars feel at home, for some reason, in London — they also have been really solid against quarterbacks. Just Dak Prescott (with 14 points from running) and Tom Brady have eclipsed 20 fantasy points against Jacksonville's defense this season.

Start: Adrian Peterson, RB, Redskins

Yes, we want you to start AP. He's 33, but he's still got it. The one-time NFL leading rusher has gained 96 yards four times this year and is facing a weak Giants' defense that just traded away run stuffer Damon Harrison.

Sit: Carlos Hyde, RB, Jaguars

Hyde will be making his Jags debut this week in London, against an Eagles defense that has been among the best in the NFL against the run. He'll also be splitting carries with T.J. Yeldon. There's not a lot of upside here.

Start: Jordy Nelson, WR, Raiders

Nelson could, finally, be back to WR1 status after the trade of Amari Cooper to Dallas. The Colts are a good match up for Oakland's air attack, and Nelson has already been making fantasy impacts with three games eclipsing 14 points.

Sit: Allen Robinson, WR, Bears

Robinson as of Saturday morning is questionable to play in Week 8. If he does, he may be worth avoiding as he not only will play with an injured groin, but hasn't factored into Chicago's offense much of late averaging just five targets per game over his last three.

Start: George Kittle, TE, 49ers

In four games with C.J. Beathard under center Kittle has had 13 fantasy points or more three times. That's good enough for me — someone's gotta catch passes for San Fran.

Sit: Jack Doyle, TE, Colts

As is a familiar warning in this weekly column, watch out for players making their return from injury. Like Evan Engram and his disappointing output last week after coming back from injury, Doyle's production, comfort value and usage is an unknown for Indy heading into Week 8.

