Fantasy football: Every starting (and back up) running back for 2020

Sometimes the easiest way to decide who to draft, when you are deep into your fantasy football draft, is to simply look at depth charts to pick running backs who are slated to start.

To make this easier for you, we've assembled the below table — which lists the RB1 and likely back up for each of the NFL's 32 teams.

The information below is based on the best available information and insight as of September 3. We've thrown an asterisk next to back ups we believe could become starters at some point during the season:

Team Starter No. 2 Cardinals Kenyan Drake Chase Edmonds Falcons Todd Gurley Ito Smith Ravens Mark Ingram II J.K. Dobbins

Bills Devin Singletary Zack Moss* Panthers Christian McCaffrey Reggie Bonnafon Bears David Montgomery Tarik Cohen Bengals Joe Mixon Giovani Bernard Browns Nick Chubb Kareem Hunt Cowboys Ezekiel Elliott Tony Pollard Broncos Melvin Gordon Phillip Lindsay Lions D'Andre Swift Kerryon Johnson

Packers Aaron Jones Jamaal Williams Texans David Johnson Duke Johnson Colts Marlon Mack Jonathan Taylor Jaguars Ryquell Armstead Chris Thompson Chiefs Clyde Edwards-Helaire DeAndre Washington Chargers Austin Ekeler Justin Jackson Rams Cam Akers

Darrell Henderson Dolphins Jordan Howard Matt Breida Vikings Dalvin Cook Alexander Mattison Patriots Sony Michel James White

Damien Harris* Saints Alvin Kamara Latavius Murray* Giants Saquan Barkley Dion Lewis Jets Le'Veon Bell Frank Gore Raiders Josh Jacobs Jalen Richard Eagles Miles Sanders Boston Scott Steelers James Conner Jaylen Samuels

Benny Snell 49ers Raheem Mostert Tevin Coleman Seahawks Chris Carson Carlos Hyde Buccaneers Ronald Jones

Leonard Fournette* Titans Derrick Henry Darrynton Evans Washington Adrian Peterson Antonio Gibson*



