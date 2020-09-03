Fantasy football: Every starting (and back up) running back for 2020

September 03, 2020
Sometimes the easiest way to decide who to draft, when you are deep into your fantasy football draft, is to simply look at depth charts to pick running backs who are slated to start.
To make this easier for you, we've assembled the below table — which lists the RB1 and likely back up for each of the NFL's 32 teams.
The information below is based on the best available information and insight as of September 3. We've thrown an asterisk next to back ups we believe could become starters at some point during the season:
|Team
|Starter
|No. 2
|Cardinals
|Kenyan Drake
|Chase Edmonds
|Falcons
|Todd Gurley
|Ito Smith
|Ravens
|Mark Ingram II
|J.K. Dobbins
|Bills
|Devin Singletary
|Zack Moss*
|Panthers
|Christian McCaffrey
|Reggie Bonnafon
|Bears
|David Montgomery
|Tarik Cohen
|Bengals
|Joe Mixon
|Giovani Bernard
|Browns
|Nick Chubb
|Kareem Hunt
|Cowboys
|Ezekiel Elliott
|Tony Pollard
|Broncos
|Melvin Gordon
|Phillip Lindsay
|Lions
|D'Andre Swift
|Kerryon Johnson
|Packers
|Aaron Jones
|Jamaal Williams
|Texans
|David Johnson
|Duke Johnson
|Colts
|Marlon Mack
|Jonathan Taylor
|Jaguars
|Ryquell Armstead
|Chris Thompson
|Chiefs
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire
|DeAndre Washington
|Chargers
|Austin Ekeler
|Justin Jackson
|Rams
|Cam Akers
|Darrell Henderson
|Dolphins
|Jordan Howard
|Matt Breida
|Vikings
|Dalvin Cook
|Alexander Mattison
|Patriots
|Sony Michel
|James White
Damien Harris*
|Saints
|Alvin Kamara
|Latavius Murray*
|Giants
|Saquan Barkley
|Dion Lewis
|Jets
|Le'Veon Bell
|Frank Gore
|Raiders
|Josh Jacobs
|Jalen Richard
|Eagles
|Miles Sanders
|Boston Scott
|Steelers
|James Conner
|Jaylen Samuels
Benny Snell
|49ers
|Raheem Mostert
|Tevin Coleman
|Seahawks
|Chris Carson
|Carlos Hyde
|Buccaneers
|Ronald Jones
|Leonard Fournette*
|Titans
|Derrick Henry
|Darrynton Evans
|Washington
|Adrian Peterson
|Antonio Gibson*
Here's a look at our fantasy football rankings:
