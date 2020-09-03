More Sports:

September 03, 2020

Fantasy football: Every starting (and back up) running back for 2020

By Evan Macy
Miles-Sanders_010620_Kate-Frese Kate Frese/for PhillyVoice

Eagles running back Miles Sanders.

Sometimes the easiest way to decide who to draft, when you are deep into your fantasy football draft, is to simply look at depth charts to pick running backs who are slated to start.

To make this easier for you, we've assembled the below table — which lists the RB1 and likely back up for each of the NFL's 32 teams.

The information below is based on the best available information and insight as of September 3. We've thrown an asterisk next to back ups we believe could become starters at some point during the season:

TeamStarterNo. 2
CardinalsKenyan DrakeChase Edmonds
FalconsTodd GurleyIto Smith
RavensMark Ingram IIJ.K. Dobbins
BillsDevin SingletaryZack Moss*
PanthersChristian McCaffreyReggie Bonnafon
BearsDavid MontgomeryTarik Cohen
BengalsJoe MixonGiovani Bernard
BrownsNick ChubbKareem Hunt
CowboysEzekiel ElliottTony Pollard
BroncosMelvin GordonPhillip Lindsay
LionsD'Andre SwiftKerryon Johnson
PackersAaron JonesJamaal Williams
TexansDavid JohnsonDuke Johnson
ColtsMarlon MackJonathan Taylor
JaguarsRyquell ArmsteadChris Thompson
ChiefsClyde Edwards-HelaireDeAndre Washington
ChargersAustin EkelerJustin Jackson
RamsCam Akers
Darrell Henderson
DolphinsJordan HowardMatt Breida
VikingsDalvin CookAlexander Mattison 
PatriotsSony MichelJames White
Damien Harris*
SaintsAlvin KamaraLatavius Murray*
GiantsSaquan BarkleyDion Lewis
Jets Le'Veon BellFrank Gore
RaidersJosh JacobsJalen Richard
EaglesMiles SandersBoston Scott
SteelersJames ConnerJaylen Samuels
Benny Snell
49ersRaheem MostertTevin Coleman
SeahawksChris CarsonCarlos Hyde
BuccaneersRonald Jones
Leonard Fournette*
TitansDerrick HenryDarrynton Evans
WashingtonAdrian PetersonAntonio Gibson*


Here's a look at our fantasy football rankings:

2020 FANTASY FOOTBALL RANKINGS:
QB | RB | WR | TE | DEF/ST | K | FLEX 

