Fantasy football injuries: Updates on Ja'Marr Chase, Patrick Mahomes, George Kittle and more

The extra week in the NFL calendar provided more time for fantasy football owners to get updated health and availability information before their draft or before they set their Week 1 lineups.

Some leagues will take it down to the wire and have their draft early next week. Other leagues have already drafted and owners are simply deciding on their starting lineups, as the season officially kicks off Wednesday night with a Super Bowl rematch between the Seahawks and Patriots, followed by Thursday night's international game in Australia between the 49ers and Rams.

Here's a quick look at the injury and availability situations of important players around the league that could impact your last-minute draft strategy or how you set your Week 1 lineup.

We have concerns

Josh Jacobs, RB, Packers

At this point, Jacobs should be viewed as highly dangerous to draft. He will start the season the Commissioner's Exempt List stemming from his May arrest, and there's a school of thought that he might not play this season. Draft his backup, MarShawn Lloyd, who should get the bulk of RB carries while Jacobs is out.

Zach Charbonnet, RB, Seahawks

He begins the season on PUP, which means he's definitely out the first four games, but there was a time when Seattle thought he could ready for Week 1. You can't draft him too high, but surely a good bench stash if he's ready by October.

Malik Nabers, WR, Giants

The Giants are being discreet about the status of their star wideout who's coming off ACL surgery and has been in and out of practice recently. Fantasy owners should be encouraged about his long-term potential but a bit leery of his Week 1 status and beyond. Checking next week's injury report is a must.

Emeka Egbuka, WR, Bucs

A toe injury has clouded his status for Week 1, although the second-year pro practiced on the side last week. Keep an eye on the practice report this week. If he gets to full participation, he should play Week 1. Toe injuries can be fickle, though, so proceed with some caution in your draft.

George Kittle, TE, 49ers

He has miraculously worked his way back from a playoff Achilles tear to travel with the team to Australia for Thursday's opener. He's trending toward playing, but if he does, how much of a workload will have? Seems a risky play for Week 1 but still a mid-to-late round pick who can get back to full form as the season progresses.

Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Jets

A major sleeper if you're still waiting to draft, the Jets' first-rounder and top overall rookie TE has been ramping up in practice recently after missing almost all of camp from sports hernia surgery. The Jets think he can play Week 1. His impact early could be minimal, but smart fantasy owners will play the long game and gamble a late-round flier on him.

Jeremiyah Love, RB, Cardinals

The Cards haven't gone into much detail about the ankle sprain suffered weeks ago by the No. 3 overall pick, and he has yet to return to practice. His talent is still worth gambling a Round 3-5 pick on, but make sure you've got his backup (Tyler Allegier) or have a deep enough stash of RBs to play until he's ready.

TreyVeyon Henderson, RB, Patriots

It's not been a great training camp for the second-year pro who has failed to usurp Rhamondre Stevenson on the depth chart and has recently missed practice time with an ankle issue. If he doesn't practice this week, that's a bad sign for Week 1 availability.

Ashton Jeanty, RB, Raiders

Good news for last year's sixth overall pick: The Raiders believe he will play Week 1 despite the low ankle sprain he suffered on Aug. 23. Still, Jeanty's workload could be scaled back because he hasn't yet returned to practice, so drafting his backup, Mike Washington Jr., is a good idea. Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Bengals He gave the Bengals – and the entire fantasy community – a scare recently when he tweaked his knee in practice at the end of August. The Bengals think he'll be fine and played it safe with him at practice throughout the week. You surely want to keep your eye out for his practice status this week Jordyn Tyson, WR, Saints

The Saints' first-round pick starts the season on IR (hamstring), which has plummeted his draft stock. It's anyone's guess when he'll make his debut. My preferred draft strategy is to use a late-round pick to get him instead of taking a defense/special teams, then move him to IR immediately and use that open roster spot on defense/special teams. Mike Evans, WR, Niners Proceed with caution on Evans, a future Hall of Famer who theoretically should thrive in Kyle Shanahan's offense, but the 33-year-old has missed a lot of camp with lower body injuries after playing just eight games last year. However, he should be good to go for Thursday's opener. He's a must-start when healthy. Tank Dell, WR, Texans He's easy to root for, but tough to gamble on. He recently took a pay cut on the fourth year of his rookie deal just to stay with Houston and will start the season on IR, so he'll miss the first four games. He's trying to come bak from a gruesome knee injury. Cameron Dicker, K, Chargers One of the top young kickers in the sport has been working through something, although the Chargers haven't specified what that something is. He's among the top kickers drafted and should be fine for Week 1, but if whatever is bothering him impacts his kicking, he should be closely monitored if you have him. Rome Odunze, WR, Bears A leg injury at practice this week caused some apprehension for the fantasy community, especially when Odunze needed help of trainers to get off the field, so he's somewhat of a question mark headed into Week 1. Owners will need to play close attention to Chicago's injury report next week. Bumps and bruises worth watching

Puka Nacua, WR, Rams

The Rams are encouraged by his work at practice with trainers for the core muscle injury he sustained in mid August, and though he hasn't yet been fully cleared, he's trending toward being available for Thursday's season opener in Australia.

Tucker Kraft, TE, Packers

He took a big step in his comeback from a November ACL tear when he participated in a contact, padded joint practice against the Cardinals. He didn't play in the preseason but that was just conservation. If he's a full participant next week, that would be great news for Kraft and his fantasy owners.

Patrick Mahomes, QB, Chiefs

The two-time MVP is on track to play Week 1 despite coming back from ACL surgery. But he's probably not going to be a threat to run this season, at least early on, and the modest weaponry around him makes him more of a mid-to-late round pick and QB2 on your roster.

Christian McCaffrey, RB, 49ers



The Niners have suspiciously not discussed McCaffrey's status during camp but the All Pro was at practice this week doing his normal duties. There's always an overall injury concern with McCaffrey, but for now it appears he'll be ready for their Thursday night season opener.

Breece Hall, RB, Jets

Despite a nagging groin injury that's impacted for him a few weeks, Hall was declared good to go for Week 1 by coach Aaron Glenn. The only concern would be volume for the opener and if the Jets try to scale him back a little.

Jacory Croskey-Merritt, RB, Commanders

He missed roughly a week with a minor groin injury but should be fine to play against the Eagles in the opener. His usage will be questionable, though, as veteran Richaad White could log more snaps.

Luther Burden, WR, Bears

This year's favorite breakout scared the fantasy community when he sustained a groin injury in early August, but the second-year pro returned to practice this week after doing individual drills prior to that, and is tracking toward a Week 1 play.

Alec Pierce, WR, Colts

The Colts' deep threat practiced in full for the first time of training camp after he underwent ankle surgery in the offseason. The Colts hope he can be ready for the opener. Checking the Indianapolis injury report next week will be crucial for those who have him.

Tee Higgins, WR, Bengals

It appears minor, but the Bengals' No. 2 wideout has been dealing with a heel issue that kept him sidelined from practice last week. Still very draftable and an ideal starter, but if you have him, keep an eye on that first Bengals injury report this week.

It's all good

Michael Pittman Jr., WR, Steelers

A hamstring injury sidelined him for all of Pittsburgh's preseason games, but he's been back at practice and tracks to play Week 1.

Tyler Warren, TE, Colts

No need to worry about the minor groin injury last year's first-rounder has been dealing. He should be fine for Week 1.

Zay Flowers, WR, Ravens



He's been in and out of practice for much of camp, but looks good to go for Week 1 despite a recent lower body issue that kept him sidelined. Nothing to worry about here.

Sam LaPorta, TE, Lions

The Lions put him in bubble wrap after he sustained a hip injury on camp, after having back surgery last year. He's been practicing, so his Week 1 status isn't as much of a concern as the recent toll on his body. Still a top five or six fantasy TE.

Carnell Tate, WR, Titans

The fourth overall pick missed some practice time this week with stiffness but should be fine for Week 1 vs. the Jets. More concerning were his zero catches in 38 preseason snaps.

Josh Downs, WR, Colts

He had been dealing with a minor calf injury that caused him to miss some practice time, but Downs did some work this week and should be good for the opener.

DK Metcalf, WR, Steelers

An undisclosed injury bothered him for much of camp, but the Steelers have slow-played him and he finally got back to practice in late August and should be fine for Week 1.

Xavier Worthy, WR, Chiefs

He was out a few weeks with a shoulder sprain but tracks to play Week 1 after appearing in KC's preseason finale. He's a speed threat but hasn't yet been unlocked in the offense.

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