Fantasy football: Sit Golden Tate, start D.J. Moore in Week 12, and other sit/start advice

As the fantasy football season drags on and playoffs near, sit start decisions become more and more make or break. Here are our best tips at each position for Week 12:

Start: Ben Rothlisberger, QB, Steelers

Big Ben will be the beneficiary of going against the Broncos soft pass defense which is regularly allowing quarterbacks to exceed 23 points. Rothlisberger is a great start this week, as are his weapons on offense which could also spike some impressive numbers.

Sit: Andy Dalton, QB, Bengals

The Browns defense has been surprisingly very good against quarterbacks, and Dalton is missing his top target A.J. Green for yet another week. These factors make Dalton an unappealing play in Week 12.



Start: Marlon Mack, RB, Colts

At first glance the Indianapolis backfield is crowded and Mack is coming off injury issues early this season. But Mack has quietly been out-touching Nyheim Hines and Jordan Wilkins in recent weeks, averaging 13 fantasy points per game. He'll face the favorable to face Dolphins defense and is worth a start with bye weeks still a factor in Week 12.

Sit: Kenyon Drake, RB, Dolphins

Drake continues to lose touches to ageless Frank Gore, and has had just 11 carries in each of the last two weeks. He is a risk to start in Week 12.

Start: D.J. Moore, WR, Panthers

Moore is surging, and collected 157 yards on seven touchdowns and a score last week. He is becoming Cam Newton's favorite target and could have an equally productive game against a Seattle defense that is no where near as solid against the pass as in year's past.

Sit: Golden Tate, WR, Eagles

Until Tate shows he's a main part of the Philly game plan, he is not worth a flex or even a start. He had just two catches for 19 yards in his Eagles debut, and just 50 yards on seven receptions in last week's blow out defeat. There is little evidence to suggest things will be different this time.

Start: Vance McDonald, TE, Steelers

As we mentioned above with regard to Rothlisberger and his match up against the Broncos, McDonald could be the beneficiary of a good showing through the air.

Sit: Kyle Rudolph, TE, Vikings

Rudolph has not scored a touchdown since Week 3, and anyone starting him in Week 12 on Sunday Night Football is hoping that trend will end. Their vertical attack boasting Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs has given Rudolph far less opportunities than his fantasy owners would hope. If you have another option, go with it.

Start: Colts defense/special teams

With Ryan Tannehill set to make his return, the Colts could take advantage of the rust he'll no doubt show in the game. Indy's defense and special teams have scored 15 points in two of their last three as well.

Sit: Panthers defense/special teams

Seattle has scored a combined 58 points in its last two games and the Panthers defense hasn't created many turnovers of late. Sit them if you can.

