Fantasy football Week 7 start/sit: Play Devin Singletary, avoid Jared Goff and Michael Gallup

There are obvious challenges, ones that get worse and worse as the fantasy football season drags on. But there are some things that do get better.

In the face of seemingly endless injuries and the always elusive threat of COVID-19, in Week 7 of this NFL season we are armed with more information (and are each and every week) than we were before. And this helps make informed decisions. Of course, whoever is able to make the best decisions has the best chance of winning each week.





As we do every seven days, we've provided a player at each position we recommend starting and not starting, if you have the luxury of doing so. We are avoiding no-brainers (like, come on, you know you should start Derrick Henry, Steelers defense or not).

Here are some borderline players and what we think you should do with them:

Quarterback

Start: Justin Herbert, Chargers vs. Jaguars

Herbert has been the lead candidate for Rookie of the Year and has had back-to-back games in the top 10 of points scored by a fantasy quarterback. After resting during LA's Week 6 bye, the Chargers should cream the lowly Jaguars. While the potential of a blowout could mean more reliance on the run game (good news for Justin Jackson and Joshua Kelley owners), it would be silly not to continue to ride the wave. Start Herbert in Week 7.

Sit: Jared Goff, Rams vs Bears

In two career games against Chicago, Goff has thrown for just 353 combined yards, no touchdowns and five interceptions. We aren't saying they're in his head, we're saying the Bears defense is good and has been good for a while. According to FantasyPros, Chicago's D has allowed the fewest PPR points per play in football. Stay away from Goff in this one.

Running back

Start: Devin Singletary, Bills vs Jets

Singletary has had a few down weeks, but it's hard to keep a good man down — especially when he's going up against the Jets. This is just what the doctor ordered for a running game that has hit a recent snag, as the Jets are awful on defense, and the Bills should get an early lead, and then let Singletary and Zack Moss do work. Fire up both in this game if you have either.



Sit: Jerick McKinnon, 49ers vs. Patriots

It looks like Raheem Mostert is out this week but that doesn't mean you should blindly give McKinnon the starting nod if you have other viable options. Firstly, he is likely to split carries with JaMycal Hasty — the same workload that emerged last week when Mostert left the game. And second, New England is dynamite at stopping the run. If the Niners want to keep pace in the NFC West, it will be Jimmy Garoppolo's game to win Sunday.

Wide receiver

Start: Tee Higgins, Bengals vs. Browns

This may be the last time we suggest starting Higgins. Why? Well the rookie has gotten better with every week of game action and has proven he is the top receiver for Joe Burrow in Cincinnati. He will soon likely enter the realm of the "no-brainer" start every week wideouts. He has a good chance to do some damage again in Week 7 against a Cleveland defense lacking in the secondary.

Sit: Michael Gallup, Cowboys vs. Washington

It's becoming clear that Gallup is the third wheel in Dallas. He's had 34 targets through six weeks — less than both ace wideout Amari Cooper (65) and rookie CeeDee Lamb (50). Without Dak Prescott to sling the ball, it's hard to justify having three start-able wide receivers in the modified Cowboys pass game. Gallup is the odd man out.

Tight end

Start: Dalton Schultz, Cowboys vs. Washington

Here's a Dallas pass catcher you can fire up. With Washington allowing the third most points by opposing tight ends and a still somewhat new QB1 in Dallas in Andy Dalton, Schultz is a security blanket for a quarterback without much time behind center and who isn't as elusive as the injured Prescott. That makes a tight end a valuable commodity and Schultz is a good bet to find the end zone in Week 7.

Sit: Noah Fant, Broncos vs. Chiefs

Not only is Fant, who has become a relatively reliable tight end for fantasy purposes, coming off an ankle injury and missed practice, he's also in a matchup against a Kansas City defense that knows how to handle opposing tight ends. Even if Fant is ruled active, he isn't a good decision to start — let him get his legs under him first.

