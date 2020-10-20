Fantasy football: Pick up Boston Scott, Titans wide receivers on waivers for Week 7

The injuries are mounting and bye weeks are in full swing (the Ravens, Colts, Vikings and Dolphins are off in Week 7). And the pickings are mighty slim on waiver wires across fantasy football.



But that doesn't mean there is not some kind of pick-up remaining that could help you win your fantasy matchup this week.





As we do each and every week during the season, we've pinpointed a player or two (or three) at each position to consider spending some FAAB money on to help bolster your roster here, in the meat of the fantasy football season.

Quarterback: Derek Carr, Raiders, vs Buccaneers

We know he's coming off a bye, but there is no way Derek Carr should be as available as he is in most fantasy leagues. In the two most popular hosting sites, Carr is available in 74% of Yahoo leagues, and 78.8% of ESPN leagues. What the heck people?

Carr isn't the most elusive with his legs, but he's completed over 70% of his passes in every game this year, has thrown 11 touchdowns to just one interception and ranks as the 16th best QB in the NFL by fantasy points despite playing one fewer game than most of his competition. With bye weeks popping up all over the place and injuries slowly taking out some top quarterbacks, Carr has shown he is a reliable option to score more than 20 points with great frequency. If you need a streaming option, he's your man.

Also consider: Teddy Bridgewater, Panthers; Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers

Running back: Boston Scott, Eagles, vs Giants

The Eagles will be without Miles Sanders for at least Thursday's game against New York, and possibly longer. Seeing as they don't really have much on the roster behind Sanders, who has accounted for 77% of their rushing yards (not including quarterback Carson Wentz), there isn't much to go on. But we do know Scott is the number two, and can contribute as a pass catcher out of the backfield, like he did in stretches back in 2019.

Scott is available in most leagues, and while he's been more or less a non-contributor to this point in 2020, he and Corey Clement are expected to carry the load in Sanders' absence. Scott is the better option of the two and is worth a waiver wire stab if only to start him for one or two games.

Also consider: Kerryon Johnson, Lions; Frank Gore, Jets

Wide receiver: Corey Davis/Adam Humphries, Titans, vs Steelers

The Titans are a super strange situation when it comes to a fantasy football perspective. They are second in all of football in total offense, and at 5-0 are also second in points scored per game. But they have seen their schedule decimated by COVID rescheduling, and their roster equally put into turmoil due to players winding up on the COVID reserve list. Which makes for a bevy of players who have been dropped from their squad so far this year.

Two wide receivers found themselves on the COVID list in Davis and Humphries. And as such, one or both were likely dropped at some point in your fantasy league, due to the sheer number of injury issues this season. Chances are one or both are available in your free agent pool and each is worth a pickup. Humphries returned last week, caught six passes and scored a touchdown. Davis, who looks slated to return this week, is the Titans' clear No. 2 and scored at least 9.4 points in each of the three games he played before getting diagnosed (in .5 PPR). If you need a wideout, target both these guys.

Also consider: Hunter Renfrow, Raiders; Tim Patrick, Broncos

Tight end: Jimmy Graham, Bears, vs. Rams

Graham's numbers aren't eye popping: he has 23 catches for 203 yards and four touchdowns this season, but he has been reliably consistent. Playing with Nick Foles under center, the veteran tight end has been targeted 28 times since the former Super Bowl MVP took over in Week 3.

Graham doesn't offer the big play potential of fellow tight ends George Kittle or Mark Andrews, but few do. For those stuck streaming tight ends, or looking for anyone to contribute, Graham is a safe pickup to at least post some kind of numbers week to week.

Defense: Bills vs Jets

Picking up the defense that plays against the Jets every week is a winning strategy. Enough said.

Also consider: Eagles vs. Giants; Chargers vs Jaguars

