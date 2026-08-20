Fantasy football tight ends: A look at every team's starter, back up, targets and red zone usage

August 20, 2026
Thinking about how to approach tight ends in your fantasy draft?
Well, you can either go for one of the studs early, like Trey McBride or Brock Bowers, or you can hang back and try and get some value.
If you're in the latter camp, this article is for you. Below we've compiled a pair of charts to help prep for tight ends. We've listed each team's projected starter (and back up), as well as how many targets they received in 2025.
Some teams really pepper one guy with targets. Some spread them around. Regardless, the information below can help inform on how a respective tight end might be used in an offense next season:
|Team
|TE 1 (targets)
|TE 2 (targets)
|Cardinals
|Trey McBride (169)
|Tip Reiman (5)
|Falcons
|Kyle Pitts (118)
|Charlie Woerner (9)
|Ravens
|Mark Andrews (69)
|Durham Smyth (6)
|Bills
|Dalton Kinkaid (49)
|Dawson Knox (49)
|Panthers
|Tommy Tremble (37)
|Darren Waller (34)
|Bears
|Colston Loveland (82)
|Cole Kmet (48)
|Bengals
|Mike Gesicki (42)
|Drew Sample (20)
|Browns
|Harold Fannin (107)
|Blake Whiteheart (6)
|Cowboys
|Jake Ferguson (102)
|Brevyn Spann-Ford (13)
|Broncos
|Evan Engram (67)
|Adam Trautman (23)
|Lions
|Sam LaPorta (49)
|Brock Wright (22)
|Packers
|Tucker Kraft (44)
|Luke Musgrave (31)
|Texans
|Dalton Schultz (106)
|Foster Moreau (10)
|Colts
|Tyler Warren (112)
|Mo Alie-Cox (20)
|Jaguars
|Brenton Strange (60)
|Nate Boerkircher (R)
|Chiefs
|Travis Kelce (108)
|Noah Gray (37)
|Chargers
|Oronde Gadsden (69)
|David Njoku (48)
|Rams
|Colby Parkinson (56)
|Tyler Higbee (36)
|Raiders
|Brock Bowers (86)
|Michael Mayer (50)
|Dolphins
|Greg Dulcich (33)
|Will Kacmarek (R)
|Vikings
|TJ Hockenson (66)
|Josh Oliver (19)
|Patriots
|Hunter Henry (87)
|Eli Raridon (R)
|Saints
|Juwan Johnson (102)
|Noah Fant (41)
|Giants
|Isaiah Likely (36)
|Theo Johnson (74)
|Jets
|Kenyon Sadiq (R)
|Mason Taylor (65)
|Eagles
|Dallas Goedert (82)
|Johnny Mundt (19)
|Steelers
|Pat Freiermuth (54)
|Darnell Washington (43)
|Seahawks
|AJ Barner (68)
|Elijah Arroyro (26)
|49ers
|George Kittle (69)
|Jake Tonges (46)
|Buccaneers
|Cade Otton (81)
|Payne Durham (4)
|Titans
|Gunnar Helm (55)
|Daniel Bellinger (26)
|Commanders
|Chigoziem Okonkwo (79)
|John Bates (16)
Here's one more tool: If your tight end is more touchdown-dependent rather than catch volume, you might want to nab a player who gets a lot of opportunities in the red zone.
|TE (team)
|Red zone targets
|TD
|Trey McBride (ARI)
|33
|11
|Jake Ferguson (DAL)
|23
|7
|Hunter Henry (NE)
|21
|5
|Colby Parkinson (LAR)
|20
|5
|Tyler Warren (IND)
|19
|4
|Brock Bowers (LVR
|17
|6
|Dallas Goedert (PHI)
|15
|10
|Mark Andrews (BAL)
|15
|4
|Oronde Gadsden (LAC)
|15
|3
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