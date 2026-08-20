Fantasy football tight ends: A look at every team's starter, back up, targets and red zone usage

Thinking about how to approach tight ends in your fantasy draft?

Well, you can either go for one of the studs early, like Trey McBride or Brock Bowers, or you can hang back and try and get some value.

If you're in the latter camp, this article is for you. Below we've compiled a pair of charts to help prep for tight ends. We've listed each team's projected starter (and back up), as well as how many targets they received in 2025.

Some teams really pepper one guy with targets. Some spread them around. Regardless, the information below can help inform on how a respective tight end might be used in an offense next season:



Team TE 1 (targets) TE 2 (targets) Cardinals Trey McBride (169)

Tip Reiman (5) Falcons Kyle Pitts (118) Charlie Woerner (9) Ravens Mark Andrews (69) Durham Smyth (6) Bills Dalton Kinkaid (49) Dawson Knox (49)

Panthers Tommy Tremble (37) Darren Waller (34) Bears Colston Loveland (82) Cole Kmet (48) Bengals Mike Gesicki (42) Drew Sample (20) Browns Harold Fannin (107) Blake Whiteheart (6) Cowboys Jake Ferguson (102)

Brevyn Spann-Ford (13) Broncos Evan Engram (67) Adam Trautman (23) Lions Sam LaPorta (49) Brock Wright (22) Packers Tucker Kraft (44) Luke Musgrave (31) Texans Dalton Schultz (106) Foster Moreau (10) Colts Tyler Warren (112) Mo Alie-Cox (20) Jaguars Brenton Strange (60) Nate Boerkircher (R) Chiefs Travis Kelce (108) Noah Gray (37) Chargers Oronde Gadsden (69) David Njoku (48) Rams Colby Parkinson (56) Tyler Higbee (36) Raiders Brock Bowers (86) Michael Mayer (50) Dolphins Greg Dulcich (33) Will Kacmarek (R) Vikings TJ Hockenson (66) Josh Oliver (19) Patriots Hunter Henry (87) Eli Raridon (R) Saints Juwan Johnson (102)

Noah Fant (41) Giants Isaiah Likely (36) Theo Johnson (74) Jets Kenyon Sadiq (R) Mason Taylor (65) Eagles Dallas Goedert (82) Johnny Mundt (19) Steelers Pat Freiermuth (54) Darnell Washington (43) Seahawks AJ Barner (68) Elijah Arroyro (26) 49ers George Kittle (69) Jake Tonges (46) Buccaneers Cade Otton (81) Payne Durham (4)

Titans Gunnar Helm (55) Daniel Bellinger (26) Commanders Chigoziem Okonkwo (79) John Bates (16)







Here's one more tool: If your tight end is more touchdown-dependent rather than catch volume, you might want to nab a player who gets a lot of opportunities in the red zone.

TE (team) Red zone targets TD Trey McBride (ARI) 33 11 Jake Ferguson (DAL)

23 7 Hunter Henry (NE) 21 5 Colby Parkinson (LAR) 20 5 Tyler Warren (IND) 19 4 Brock Bowers (LVR 17 6 Dallas Goedert (PHI) 15 10 Mark Andrews (BAL) 15 4 Oronde Gadsden (LAC) 15 3



