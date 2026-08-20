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August 20, 2026

Fantasy football tight ends: A look at every team's starter, back up, targets and red zone usage

Some charts to help you draft your fantasy football tight ends this season.

Headshot, Evan Macy.
By Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff
Fantasy football NFL
080526DallasGoedert Bill Streicher/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dallas Goedert missed an opportunity to make what would've been a big gain in Monday's practice.

Thinking about how to approach tight ends in your fantasy draft?

Well, you can either go for one of the studs early, like Trey McBride or Brock Bowers, or you can hang back and try and get some value.

If you're in the latter camp, this article is for you. Below we've compiled a pair of charts to help prep for tight ends. We've listed each team's projected starter (and back up), as well as how many targets they received in 2025. 

Some teams really pepper one guy with targets. Some spread them around. Regardless, the information below can help inform on how a respective tight end might be used in an offense next season:

TeamTE 1 (targets)TE 2 (targets)
CardinalsTrey McBride (169)
Tip Reiman (5)
FalconsKyle Pitts (118)Charlie Woerner (9)
RavensMark Andrews (69)Durham Smyth (6)
BillsDalton Kinkaid (49)Dawson Knox (49)
PanthersTommy Tremble (37)Darren Waller (34)
BearsColston Loveland (82)Cole Kmet (48)
BengalsMike Gesicki (42)Drew Sample (20)
BrownsHarold Fannin (107)Blake Whiteheart (6)
CowboysJake Ferguson (102)
Brevyn Spann-Ford (13)
BroncosEvan Engram (67)Adam Trautman (23)
LionsSam LaPorta (49)Brock Wright (22)
PackersTucker Kraft (44)Luke Musgrave (31)
TexansDalton Schultz (106)Foster Moreau (10)
ColtsTyler Warren (112)Mo Alie-Cox (20)
JaguarsBrenton Strange (60)Nate Boerkircher (R)
ChiefsTravis Kelce (108)Noah Gray (37)
ChargersOronde Gadsden (69)David Njoku (48)
RamsColby Parkinson (56)Tyler Higbee (36)
RaidersBrock Bowers (86)Michael Mayer (50)
DolphinsGreg Dulcich (33)Will Kacmarek (R)
VikingsTJ Hockenson (66)Josh Oliver (19)
PatriotsHunter Henry (87)Eli Raridon (R)
SaintsJuwan Johnson (102)
Noah Fant (41)
GiantsIsaiah Likely (36)Theo Johnson (74)
JetsKenyon Sadiq (R)Mason Taylor (65)
EaglesDallas Goedert (82)Johnny Mundt (19)
SteelersPat Freiermuth (54)Darnell Washington (43)
SeahawksAJ Barner (68)Elijah Arroyro (26)
49ersGeorge Kittle (69)Jake Tonges (46)
BuccaneersCade Otton (81)Payne Durham (4)
TitansGunnar Helm (55)Daniel Bellinger (26)
CommandersChigoziem Okonkwo (79)John Bates (16)


Here's one more tool: If your tight end is more touchdown-dependent rather than catch volume, you might want to nab a player who gets a lot of opportunities in the red zone. 

TE (team)Red zone targetsTD
Trey McBride (ARI)3311
Jake Ferguson (DAL)
237
Hunter Henry (NE)215
Colby Parkinson (LAR)205
Tyler Warren (IND)194
Brock Bowers (LVR176
Dallas Goedert (PHI)1510
Mark Andrews (BAL)154
Oronde Gadsden (LAC)153


Follow Evan on Twitter: @evan_macy

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Headshot, Evan Macy.

Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff

evan@phillyvoice.com

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