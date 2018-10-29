Fantasy football Week 9 injuries: The latest on Tyreek Hill, Leonard Fournette and more

The rule of large numbers would suggest that eventually, the list of meaningful fantasy football injuries would be small. And finally, after Week 8, we have our shortest list yet.

Here's an update on the biggest injuries to fantasy football stars and how they'll impact your leagues going forward:

Leonard Fournette, RB, Jaguars

Now having dropped four straight, the Jags can't get their former fourth-overall pick back soon enough — and according to Adam Schefter, following a Week 8 bye, Fournette will be 100 percent ready to go in Week 9 against the Colts. So, if you're one of the frustrated owners who took him early in your draft, he's definitely worth holding on to at this point.

Tyreek Hill, WR, Chiefs

In a costly win for Kansas City, Hill caught just three passes before leaving Sunday's game with a groin injury. Of the injury, head coach Andy Reid said postgame "we will see how he does here." Hill didn't return in Week 8 and his status for next week against the Browns is up in the air.

Ben Roethlisberger, QB, Steelers

If you see the Pittsburgh quarterback listed among injured players, it's because he has a minor index finger injury that he sustained Sunday.

"He was able to play the rest of the quarter and into the second half," head coach Mike Tomlin said, "but it was a thing that we had to deal with, he had to deal with."



This is worth monitoring but shouldn't keep Big Ben out of any games unless there is a setback.

Ronald Jones, RB, Buccaneers

The No. 2 RB in Tampa, Jones was getting more and more work before he left Sunday with a hamstring injury. As we know, this is a nagging, lingering injury and could keep him out for a bit.

Will Fuller V, WR, Texans

This one didn't happen Sunday but back on Thursday night Houston's No. 2 receiver tore his right ACL, and will obviously miss the rest of the season. For fantasy owners going forward, this increases the value of Keke Coutee — working his way back from a hamstring injury to fill that role.

