Carson Wentz, already the Eagles' record-holder, now has second-longest active TD streak in NFL

This play, a 32-yard strike from Carson Wentz to Dallas Goedert made a little Eagles history Sunday.

In Philly's 24-18 win over the Jaguars in London, Wentz extended his Eagles' record for consecutive games with a touchdown pass to 21 straight games. He initially set the record a few weeks ago, besting Randall Cunningham's 18-game touchdown streak.

Another TD pass in the fourth quarter, his third of the day, was a big insurance touchdown strike to Zach Ertz to help the Birds clinch their fourth win and an even .500 record heading into the bye week.

The streak started late in Wentz's rookie year (a 40-yard touchdown pass to Nelson Agholor against the Giants in December of 2016) and stretched all the way through 2017, when Wentz nearly won the NFL MVP before getting injured in Week 13 throwing 33 touchdown passes.

During the active streak, Wentz has thrown for 49 touchdowns and just 10 interceptions (adding a miscue Sunday on an end zone pick by Jacksonville's Jalen Ramsey). He has a quarterback rating of more than 102 over that span of 21 games.

Among players currently active, Wentz has the second-longest streak — one more than Phillip Rivers who is currently on a bye, which allowed Wentz to pass him on Sunday.

Player Games with TD INT during streak Andrew Luck 30 33 Carson Wentz 21 10 Phillip Rivers 20 9





All-time, Wentz has some work left to do.

Drew Brees, who has pretty much every other passing record, has this one too with 54 straight games with a TD pass, starting in 2009 and ending in 2012. Tom Brady is second with 52, Peyton Manning with 51 and Johnny Unitas with 47.

The Eagles' third-year QB hasn't just been streaky — he's been historically good. As can be surmised from the chart above, Wentz has been remarkably efficient with the football during the last 21 games. This comes in contrast to Brees and his 54 straight games, which saw him throw 56 interceptions during the four-season span.



If Wentz throws a touchdown pass in two weeks against Dallas on Sunday Night Football (after the bye), he'll tie past streaks from Matt Ryan, Aaron Rodgers and Kurt Warner.

