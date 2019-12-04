Twin brother charged in fatal shooting of Philly high school football star

The twin brother of Suhail Gillard, the promising Philadelphia high school football player who was killed in Overbrook on Sunday, was charged Wednesday with the fatal shooting, Philadelphia police said.

Fayaadh Gillard was arrested Monday afternoon in Center City and now faces charges of murder, possession of an instrument of crime, unsworn falsification to authorities and obstructing justice, police said.

Suhail Gillard, a running back at Mastery Charter North, was found Sunday afternoon in the 1100 block of North 63rd Street suffering from a single gunshot wound to his chest. He died that night at Lankenau Medical Center in Lower Merion.

Police said a weapon was recovered at the scene.

A three-time All-Public League running back for the Pumas, Gillard had committed to attend West Virginia State University next fall.

It was not immediately known what led to the alleged confrontation between the two brothers.

Teammates and coaches of Gillard posted tributes on social media following the news of his death.







