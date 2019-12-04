More News:

December 04, 2019

Twin brother charged in fatal shooting of Philly high school football star

Suhail Gillard, a running back at Mastery Charter North who had plans to play at West Virginia State, died Sunday

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Fayaadh Gillard Source/Philadelphia Police Department

Fayaadh Gillard, 18, is charged with murder and related offenses in the fatal shooting of his twin brother, Suhail Gillard. A Mastery Charter North football star, Suhail Gillard was slated to attend West Virginia State University in the fall.

The twin brother of Suhail Gillard, the promising Philadelphia high school football player who was killed in Overbrook on Sunday, was charged Wednesday with the fatal shooting, Philadelphia police said.

Fayaadh Gillard was arrested Monday afternoon in Center City and now faces charges of murder, possession of an instrument of crime, unsworn falsification to authorities and obstructing justice, police said.

Suhail Gillard, a running back at Mastery Charter North, was found Sunday afternoon in the 1100 block of North 63rd Street suffering from a single gunshot wound to his chest. He died that night at Lankenau Medical Center in Lower Merion. 

Police said a weapon was recovered at the scene.

A three-time All-Public League running back for the Pumas, Gillard had committed to attend West Virginia State University next fall.

It was not immediately known what led to the alleged confrontation between the two brothers.

Teammates and coaches of Gillard posted tributes on social media following the news of his death.



Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

