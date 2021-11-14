First half observations: Eagles 20, Broncos 10

The Eagles' offense is humming in Denver, and they lead the Broncos 20-10 thanks to a big half from the Jalen Hurts/DeVonta Smith combination.

Here's what I saw in the first 30 minutes.

The Good

• Philadelphia's first drive stalled out in the red zone, but there were a lot of encouraging takeaways even with the anti-climatic ending. The primary option on the drive was none other than Boston Scott, who was buried in the running back rotation to open the year but has come on strong in the absence of Miles Sanders.



With Scott able to hide behind blockers and surprise guys lurking at the next level, he has produced on a pretty consistent basis when he has gotten time and touches. And he got a ton of help from the big dudes in the trenches on his first big play of the day, a run up the gut that most of the people reading this could have picked up at least a few yards through. Scott took it for 17, pushing the Eagles into Denver territory early in the drive. Scott also picked up 16 yards on a screen pass later in the drive, using the first block on the outside to break through to the second level and pick up another chunk of yards. Though we've maligned the overuse of screens from this coaching staff this season, they were effective on the opening series, and it should absolutely be a big part of their arsenal to take advantage of their speed guys.

Add on a nice run from Jalen Hurts out of an RPO to open the drive and a tough delivery to Quez Watkins when he was flushed out of the pocket, and the Eagles were knocking on the door early.

• Speaking of nice plays from Hurts, Sunday's first half featured one of the best opening quarters he has played all season, and likely in the conversation for best overall quarter he has had throwing the football. There were little plays to get something out of nothing, hits on intermediate routes, and a big scoring play down the sideline to his No. 1 option, all encouraging in their own ways.



Before Dallas Goedert got knocked out of the game, he and Hurts connected on a couple of excellent plays early on. The first came when Hurts was under duress in the pocket and was forced to deliver a lofted throw to Goedert moving toward the sideline, and he dropped it where only Goedert could get it. A play later in the drive ended with Goedert getting hurt, but it's an example of the sort of progression you want to see from Hurts — rather than bailing out and running here, Hurts sidesteps pressure in the pocket and steps into a throw, ultimately getting a nice gainer downfield as a result:

And then there was the big one, a play-action throw out of shotgun where Hurts threw DeVonta Smith a 50/50 ball against Patrick Surtain, the guy taken immediately ahead of him in this past spring's draft. It was a 50/50 ball in the best way possible — Hurts delivered this one early so that Smith could try to make a play on the ball in the end zone before safety help could arrive, and the rookie wideout rewarded him for the opportunity, hauling in a highlight-reel touchdown to keep the good vibes rolling:

You saw a little bit of everything from Hurts on that drive and in the first half, so much so that there will be a few, "Is he figuring it out?" thoughts bouncing around the Philadelphia area. Let's see how he looks in the final 30 minutes.

• So nice, DeVonta Smith had to score twice in the first half. Following another long march down the field, it was Smith who broke open in the end zone late in the first half, and Hurts left no doubt, hitting him right in the hands for another six points:



(Is that a Sam Cassell big balls touchdown dance, by the way? It's banned in the NBA these days, so always fun to see it emerge without drawing a penalty.)