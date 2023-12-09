More Sports:

December 09, 2023

Five college prospects who could interest the Eagles in the 2024 NFL Draft

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
111923JordanTravis Melina Myers/USA TODAY Sports

Florida State QB Jordan Travis

During the college football season each year, as long as you're watching the games, we point out five players each week to keep an eye on who make logical sense for the Philadelphia Eagles in the following year's draft.

The only college football game on the slate this week is Army vs. Navy, a great tradition every year, but not exactly a preview of future NFL players. Let's take a look at five players whose seasons are already over for varying reasons.

Jordan Travis, QB, Florida State (6'1, 212)

Travis was having a Heisman-like season when he suffered a gruesome leg injury that ended his season. Before he got hurt, Travis was 207/324 for 2756 yards (8.5 YPA), 20 TDs, and 2 INTs. He also had 7 rushing TDs.


Travis doesn't have the physical attributes or arm talent that guys like Caleb Williams (USC) or Drake Maye (UNC) have, but he is widely thought of as smart, a great leader, and a winner, as he helped turn around a stagnant Florida State program. His collegiate career will end on a 17-game winning streak. His biggest strength was probably a willingness to allow FSU's elite set of skill position players make plays on the football.

The three big knocks on Travis will be as follows:

  1. Lack of ideal arm strength.
  2. He has to rehab a major injury.
  3. He played six years in college and will turn 24 in May. (He's only 15 months younger than Jalen Hurts, who is in his fourth NFL season.)

He'll likely go Day 3, possibly even late Day 3, but I like his fit in Philly as a quarterback with a good head on his shoulders who can allow the Eagles' set of elite skill position players to make plays.

I should also note that drafting a quarterback is probably only a viable option if the Eagles think that Tanner McKee is ready to be the No. 2 behind Hurts in 2024. In that event, they would be able to save on cap space for a backup quarterback, but would probably draft a No. 3. Otherwise, they'll likely either retain Marcus Mariota for another season or find some other veteran quarterback with game experience.

Kamal Hadden, CB, Tennessee (6'1, 197)

Hadden's season is also over suffering a shoulder injury, but in 7 games he had 3 INTs (including a pick-six) and 8 pass breakups.

The Eagles' secondary probably doesn't produce as many turnovers as they should, given their elite pass rush, and Hadden has clear ball skills.

Kiran Amegadjie, OT, Yale (6'5, 326)

Amegadjie's season is over with a quad injury, but he has experience starting at LT and RG for Yale, so, you know, two different positions and on both sides of the line. Before he got hurt, Amegadjie was dominant against lower level competition and was thought of by some as a potential Day 2 player.

It's probably more likely he'll go Day 3, and he would make sense for the Eagles as a swing tackle.

Landon Jackson, EDGE, Arkansas (6'7, 281)

Jackson is a high ceiling type of prospect with an impressive blend of size and athleticism, but whose game needs development. In 2023, he had 44 tackles (13.5 for loss) and 6.5 sacks. He had a breakout game against Alabama when he had 3.5 sacks. 

Jackson is still only 20 years old (he turns 21 in January), which adds to his appeal as a prospect. He should probably go back to school, as a big season in 2024 could land him in the first round, but if he comes out he'd be an intriguing early Day 3 developmental project.

(Arkansas isn't bowl eligible, so we'll profile Jackson here.)

Beaux Limmer, iOL, Arkansas (6'5, 307)

Limmer has played both at center and guard for Arkansas, and squat alert 🚨, he can squat 700 pounds.

As we all know, squatting massive amounts of weight = Brotherly Shove success!

But also, the Eagles need more interior offensive line depth. If Jason Kelce retires this offseason, then Cam Jurgens will move to center, and the Eagles will have to fill in someone (Tyler Steen?) at RG. The only other player currently on the 53-man roster who could play center would be Landon Dickerson, who of course starts at LG. Limmer played at RG and C at Arkansas and would give the Eagles some interior offensive line versatility off the bench.

(Again, we'll sneak Limmer in here since Arkansas' season is already over.)

Previously profiled players

August 26

  1. Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame
  2. Audric Estime, RB, Notre Dame
  3. Matthew Hayball, P, Vanderbilt
  4. Calen Bullock, S, USC
  5. Dorian Singer, WR, USC

September 2

  1. Blake Corum, RB, Michigan
  2. Rome Odunze, WR, Washington
  3. Olu Fashanu, OT, Penn State
  4. Maason Smith, DT, LSU
  5. Johnny Wilson, WR, Florida State

September 9

  1. Blake Fisher, OT, Notre Dame
  2. Demani Richardson, S, Texas A&M
  3. T'Vondre Sweat, DT, Texas
  4. J.C. Latham, OT, Alabama
  5. Braelon Allen, RB, Wisconsin

September 16

  1. Jer'Zhan Newton, iDL, Illinois
  2. Amarius Mims, OT, Georgia
  3. Kai Kroeger, P, South Carolina
  4. Jacoby Windmon, SAM, Michigan State
  5. Oronde Gadsden II, WR, Syracuse

September 23

  1. Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma
  2. Dontay Corleone, DT, Cincinnati
  3. Jared Verse, EDGE, Florida State
  4. Barrett Carter, LB, Clemson
  5. Tory Taylor, P, Iowa

September 30

  1. Javon Bullard, S, Georgia
  2. Jimmy Horn, WR, Colorado
  3. Eric Gentry, LB, USC
  4. Graham Barton, OL, Duke
  5. Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama

October 7

  1. Tyler Nubin, S, Minnesota
  2. Smael Mondon, Jr., LB, Georgia
  3. Jordan Morgan, OT, Arizona
  4. Kris Abrams-Draine, CB, Missouri
  5. Laiatu Latu, EDGE, UCLA

October 14

  1. Dallas Turner, EDGE, Alabama
  2. Deshawn Pace, LB, Cincinnati
  3. Bucky Irving, RB, Oregon
  4. Cooper Beebe, OG, Kansas State
  5. Kamren Kinchins, S, Miami

October 21

  1. Kalen King, CB, Penn State
  2. Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State
  3. TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State
  4. Patrick Paul, OT, Houston
  5. Cole Bishop, S, Utah

October 28

  1. Kingsley Suamataia, OT, BYU
  2. Xavier Worthy, WR, Texas
  3. Frank Gore, Jr., RB, Southern Mississippi
  4. Tykee Smith, S, Georgia
  5. Nazir Stackhouse, DT, Georgia

November 4

  1. Cooper DeJean, S, Iowa
  2. Javon Foster, OT, Missouri
  3. Kamari Lassiter, CB, Georgia
  4. Bralen Trice, DE, Washington
  5. Trevin Wallace, LB, Kentucky

November 11

  1. Trey Benson, RB, Florida State
  2. Jack Nelson, OT, Wisconsin
  3. Ladd McConkey, WR, Georgia
  4. Josh Newton, CB TCU
  5. Jordan Burch, DE, Oregon

November 18

  1. Malik Washington, WR, Virginia
  2. Mohamed Kamara, Edge, Colorado State
  3. Xavier Watts, S, Notre Dame
  4. Taliese Fuaga, OT, Oregon State
  5. Jonathon Brooks, RB, Texas

November 25

  1. J.T. Tuimoloau, Edge, Ohio State
  2. Roman Wilson, WR, Michigan
  3. Xavier Truss, OG/OT, Georgia
  4. Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama
  5. Edgerrin Cooper, LB, Texas A&M

December 2

  1. Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo
  2. Justin Eboigbe, DL, Alabama
  3. Jaheim Bell, TE, Florida State
  4. Mike Sainristil, CB, Michigan
  5. Connor Colby, OL, Iowa

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Grocery shopping

Videos

Featured

Purchased - Small Business Owner Managing

Owners Bank promises to make small businesses a priority by offering high-tech, high-touch services
Limited - Cooper -Moorestown Campus Exterior

Cooper University Health Care’s new Moorestown Campus now open

Just In

Must Read

Higher Education

Penn president Liz Magill responds to backlash after tense congressional hearing on antisemitism
Liz Magill Penn

Sponsored

Holiday fun in Philly's Fashion District
Limited - Fashion District - Santa Photos

Women's Health

Exercise can improve metastatic breast cancer patients' quality of life, study finds
Metastatic Breast Cancer Exercise

Arts & Culture

Winter fashion has changed considerably over the last 200 years – from hand-dyed dresses to cropped car coats
Moore winter fashion exhibit

Eagles

Catching up on recent Eagles roster moves
2032_09142023_Eagles_Vikings_Christian-Elliss.jpg

Entertainment

'The Bachelor' star Joey Graziadei to meet fans at Collegeville Bakery toy drive
joey graziadei toy drive

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved