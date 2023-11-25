Five college prospects who could interest the Eagles in the 2024 NFL Draft

During the college football season each year, as long as you're watching the games, we point out five players each week to keep an eye on who make logical sense for the Philadelphia Eagles in the following year's draft.

If you're a Penn State fan, your eye might twitch a little bit when you hear Tuimoloau's name. Here's what he did against PSU in 2022:

Aaaaand in 2023:

That would be potential top 10 overall pick Olu Fashanu who Tuimoloau is getting the better of in that second video above.

Tuimoloau's career stats aren't eye-popping, as he only has 11 sacks in 35 career games. Still, he is powerful, instinctive, and is obviously an impressive athlete with good size at 270 pounds. He makes sense as a successor to Brandon Graham.

Roman Wilson, WR, Michigan (6'0, 192): (2) Ohio State at (3) Michigan, 12:00 p.m.

Wilson is an explosive slot receiver with sub-4.4 speed who can win on deep balls down the field or make defenders miss after the catch on crossing routes or on quick screens. He is also surprisingly effective on 50-50 balls despite a lack of size.

If Nick Sirianni wants a speed element from the slot, Wilson makes sense in a Quez Watkins type of role, but ideally with more dependability when the ball comes his way. He'll probably go Day 2.

Edgerrin Cooper, LB, Texas A&M (6'3, 230): Texas A&M at (14) LSU, 12:00 p.m.

Cooper is having a breakout season for Texas A&M, with 75 tackles (16 for loss), 7 sacks, and 2 forced fumbles. He has good length, he's explosive, he's physical, and he's fun to watch.

He also has some ability in coverage:

The Eagles have obvious needs at linebacker.

Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama (6'0, 196): (8) Alabama at Auburn, 3:30 p.m.

Arnold was recruited as a safety out of high school but moved to cornerback and played ahead of other Bama corners such as Eli Ricks, who is now with the Eagles, and Khyree Jackson, who transferred to Oregon. Arnold had some struggles initially, but has developed into very good player opposite Kool Aid McKinstry. I enjoyed the commentary accompanying the following video:

Arnold also occasionally plays the Star position in Bama's defense (think Brian Branch and Minkah Fitzpatrick), so he makes sense as a fit in the slot for the Eagles initially who can eventually take over for Darius Slay or James Bradberry on the outside when needed.

Xavier Truss, OT, Georgia (6'7, 320): (1) Georgia at Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m.

Truss is big and powerful, but he does not have the impressive athleticism of some of the other offensive tackles we've profiled here this season. He does have experience playing at LG, RG, and RT in Georgia's offense, and could be a versatile project for Jeff Stoutland. Here he is against Kentucky this season, at RT.

Day 3 guy.