November 25, 2023

Five college prospects who could interest the Eagles in the 2024 NFL Draft

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
111123JTTuimoloau Adam Cairns/USA TODAY NETWORK

Ohio State Edge J.T. Tuimoloau (44)

During the college football season each year, as long as you're watching the games, we point out five players each week to keep an eye on who make logical sense for the Philadelphia Eagles in the following year's draft.

J.T. Tuimoloau, Edge, Ohio State (6'4, 270): (2) Ohio State at (3) Michigan, 12:00 p.m.

If you're a Penn State fan, your eye might twitch a little bit when you hear Tuimoloau's name. Here's what he did against PSU in 2022:

Aaaaand in 2023: 

That would be potential top 10 overall pick Olu Fashanu who Tuimoloau is getting the better of in that second video above.

Tuimoloau's career stats aren't eye-popping, as he only has 11 sacks in 35 career games. Still, he is powerful, instinctive, and is obviously an impressive athlete with good size at 270 pounds. He makes sense as a successor to Brandon Graham.

Roman Wilson, WR, Michigan (6'0, 192): (2) Ohio State at (3) Michigan, 12:00 p.m.

Wilson is an explosive slot receiver with sub-4.4 speed who can win on deep balls down the field or make defenders miss after the catch on crossing routes or on quick screens. He is also surprisingly effective on 50-50 balls despite a lack of size.

If Nick Sirianni wants a speed element from the slot, Wilson makes sense in a Quez Watkins type of role, but ideally with more dependability when the ball comes his way. He'll probably go Day 2.

Edgerrin Cooper, LB, Texas A&M (6'3, 230): Texas A&M at (14) LSU, 12:00 p.m.

Cooper is having a breakout season for Texas A&M, with 75 tackles (16 for loss), 7 sacks, and 2 forced fumbles. He has good length, he's explosive, he's physical, and he's fun to watch.

He also has some ability in coverage:

The Eagles have obvious needs at linebacker.

Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama (6'0, 196): (8) Alabama at Auburn, 3:30 p.m.

Arnold was recruited as a safety out of high school but moved to cornerback and played ahead of other Bama corners such as Eli Ricks, who is now with the Eagles, and Khyree Jackson, who transferred to Oregon. Arnold had some struggles initially, but has developed into very good player opposite Kool Aid McKinstry. I enjoyed the commentary accompanying the following video:

Arnold also occasionally plays the Star position in Bama's defense (think Brian Branch and Minkah Fitzpatrick), so he makes sense as a fit in the slot for the Eagles initially who can eventually take over for Darius Slay or James Bradberry on the outside when needed.

Xavier Truss, OT, Georgia (6'7, 320): (1) Georgia at Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m.

Truss is big and powerful, but he does not have the impressive athleticism of some of the other offensive tackles we've profiled here this season. He does have experience playing at LG, RG, and RT in Georgia's offense, and could be a versatile project for Jeff Stoutland. Here he is against Kentucky this season, at RT.

Day 3 guy.

Previously profiled players

August 26

  1. Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame
  2. Audric Estime, RB, Notre Dame
  3. Matthew Hayball, P, Vanderbilt
  4. Calen Bullock, S, USC
  5. Dorian Singer, WR, USC

September 2

  1. Blake Corum, RB, Michigan
  2. Rome Odunze, WR, Washington
  3. Olu Fashanu, OT, Penn State
  4. Maason Smith, DT, LSU
  5. Johnny Wilson, WR, Florida State

September 9

  1. Blake Fisher, OT, Notre Dame
  2. Demani Richardson, S, Texas A&M
  3. T'Vondre Sweat, DT, Texas
  4. J.C. Latham, OT, Alabama
  5. Braelon Allen, RB, Wisconsin

September 16

  1. Jer'Zhan Newton, iDL, Illinois
  2. Amarius Mims, OT, Georgia
  3. Kai Kroeger, P, South Carolina
  4. Jacoby Windmon, SAM, Michigan State
  5. Oronde Gadsden II, WR, Syracuse

September 23

  1. Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma
  2. Dontay Corleone, DT, Cincinnati
  3. Jared Verse, EDGE, Florida State
  4. Barrett Carter, LB, Clemson
  5. Tory Taylor, P, Iowa

September 30

  1. Javon Bullard, S, Georgia
  2. Jimmy Horn, WR, Colorado
  3. Eric Gentry, LB, USC
  4. Graham Barton, OL, Duke
  5. Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama

October 7

  1. Tyler Nubin, S, Minnesota
  2. Smael Mondon, Jr., LB, Georgia
  3. Jordan Morgan, OT, Arizona
  4. Kris Abrams-Draine, CB, Missouri
  5. Laiatu Latu, EDGE, UCLA

October 14

  1. Dallas Turner, EDGE, Alabama
  2. Deshawn Pace, LB, Cincinnati
  3. Bucky Irving, RB, Oregon
  4. Cooper Beebe, OG, Kansas State
  5. Kamren Kinchins, S, Miami

October 21

  1. Kalen King, CB, Penn State
  2. Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State
  3. TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State
  4. Patrick Paul, OT, Houston
  5. Cole Bishop, S, Utah

October 28

  1. Kingsley Suamataia, OT, BYU
  2. Xavier Worthy, WR, Texas
  3. Frank Gore, Jr., RB, Southern Mississippi
  4. Tykee Smith, S, Georgia
  5. Nazir Stackhouse, DT, Georgia

November 4

  1. Cooper DeJean, S, Iowa
  2. Javon Foster, OT, Missouri
  3. Kamari Lassiter, CB, Georgia
  4. Bralen Trice, DE, Washington
  5. Trevin Wallace, LB, Kentucky

November 11

  1. Trey Benson, RB, Florida State
  2. Jack Nelson, OT, Wisconsin
  3. Ladd McConkey, WR, Georgia
  4. Josh Newton, CB TCU
  5. Jordan Burch, DE, Oregon

November 18

  1. Malik Washington, WR, Virginia
  2. Mohamed Kamara, Edge, Colorado State
  3. Xavier Watts, S, Notre Dame
  4. Taliese Fuaga, OT, Oregon State
  5. Jonathon Brooks, RB, Texas

