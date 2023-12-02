Five college prospects who could interest the Eagles in the 2024 NFL Draft

During the college football season each year, as long as you're watching the games, we point out five players each week to keep an eye on who make logical sense for the Philadelphia Eagles in the following year's draft.

Mitchell finished second in the nation in 2022 with 19 pass breakups, and he's currently second in the nation in 2023 with 16. As a freshman in 2021, he had 8, which is still a good number, just not in comparison to his 2022 and 2023 seasons. In other words, he gets his hands on a lot of passes. He also had 5 INTs in 2022, two of which he returned for scores. According to Dane Brugler of The Athletic, Mitchell runs a 4.3.

Mitchell can play inside or outside which would be particularly useful for the Eagles, who need a slot corner in the short-term and outside corners long-term. If he indeed runs a 4.3 at the Combine, he'll probably go Round 1.

Justin Eboigbe, DL, Alabama (6'5, 292): Georgia vs. Alabama, 4:00 p.m.

Eboigbe suffered a serious neck injury in 2022, but he has rebounded and had a really nice season in 2023. He was mainly thought of as a run stuffer throughout his Bama career, but he has turned it on as a pass rusher in 2023, as he has 6 sacks to go along with 57 tackles. Eboigbe has some inside-outside versatility, and some nasty in his game. Here he is killing Texas A&M's RT for a safety.

I like him as a versatile Day 3 rotational guy.

Jaheim Bell, TE, Florida State (6'3, 239): Louisville vs. Florida State, 8:00 p.m.

Bell is South Carolina transfer who serves as a Swiss army knife in the Seminoles' offense, lining up at TE, in the slot, out wide, and in the backfield. Despite playing in an offense with RB Trey Benson and future high pick WRs Keon Coleman and Johnny Wilson, Bell has managed to put up good production this season, catching 39 passes for 503 yards (11.9 YPC) and 2 TDs.

He can catch and run:

More catch and run:

And he can block.

I don't know if he can throw, but Bell reminds me of Trey Burton. He's probably a better version. He also has some flair:

Lol. Fun player.

Mike Sainristil, CB, Michigan (5'10, 182): Michigan vs. Iowa, 8:00 p.m.

Sainristil played wide receiver his first three years at Michigan, catching 37 passes for 539 yards (14.6 YPC) and 5 TDs, before moving to defense for his last two years. He was no slouch at receiver:

Upon moving to the defensive side of the ball, Sainristil has quickly become a playmaking slot corner.

He's just a good football player, and the Eagles need help in the slot. He'll likely be available on Day 3 because of his lack of ideal size.

Connor Colby, OL, Iowa (6'6, 311): Michigan vs. Iowa, 8:00 p.m.

Colby started at RG in 2021, he split time at RT and LG in 2022, and he's back at RG in 2023. He'll likely play guard in the NFL.

The Eagles' offensive line is not as deep as it has been in previous seasons, as Sua Opeta was the first guy off the bench at both guard spots, and Jack Driscoll was the first guy off the bench at RT. Both are scheduled to become free agents next offseason. In addition to finding a successor for Lane Johnson, the Eagles also just need more depth everywhere along the offensive line, and Colby brings ideal versatility to the table.