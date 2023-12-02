Five college prospects who could interest the Eagles in the 2024 NFL Draft

December 02, 2023
During the college football season each year, as long as you're watching the games, we point out five players each week to keep an eye on who make logical sense for the Philadelphia Eagles in the following year's draft.
Mitchell finished second in the nation in 2022 with 19 pass breakups, and he's currently second in the nation in 2023 with 16. As a freshman in 2021, he had 8, which is still a good number, just not in comparison to his 2022 and 2023 seasons. In other words, he gets his hands on a lot of passes. He also had 5 INTs in 2022, two of which he returned for scores. According to Dane Brugler of The Athletic, Mitchell runs a 4.3.
#Toledo CB Quinyon Mitchell is one of the new names on the updated top-50. Has size (6-0 1/2, 200), speed (verified 4.3) and NFL talent. Also leads the FBS in PBU (13).@CoachCandle has his squad 8-1 and Mitchell is a big part of that. https://t.co/qk806Qx0sO pic.twitter.com/FP220wdDSc— Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) November 2, 2023
Mitchell can play inside or outside which would be particularly useful for the Eagles, who need a slot corner in the short-term and outside corners long-term. If he indeed runs a 4.3 at the Combine, he'll probably go Round 1.
Eboigbe suffered a serious neck injury in 2022, but he has rebounded and had a really nice season in 2023. He was mainly thought of as a run stuffer throughout his Bama career, but he has turned it on as a pass rusher in 2023, as he has 6 sacks to go along with 57 tackles. Eboigbe has some inside-outside versatility, and some nasty in his game. Here he is killing Texas A&M's RT for a safety.
I like him as a versatile Day 3 rotational guy.
Bell is South Carolina transfer who serves as a Swiss army knife in the Seminoles' offense, lining up at TE, in the slot, out wide, and in the backfield. Despite playing in an offense with RB Trey Benson and future high pick WRs Keon Coleman and Johnny Wilson, Bell has managed to put up good production this season, catching 39 passes for 503 yards (11.9 YPC) and 2 TDs.
He can catch and run:
South Carolina’s TE Jaheim Bell (@dba_bell) reached a max speed of 20.4 mph on this 66-yard touchdown. Bell is listed at 6’3” 230. @DukesMayoBowl | @GamecockFB pic.twitter.com/sNhrVMpb67— Reel Analytics (@RAanalytics) December 30, 2021
South Carolina transfer Jaheim Bell scores his first touchdown in a Florida State uniform to all but put LSU away 😲pic.twitter.com/uFP0g8maXk— 247Sports (@247Sports) September 4, 2023
And he can block.
Jaheim Bell waving Jordan Travis into the end zone while serving as his lead blocker is very cool. pic.twitter.com/LMXL6Ojyqq— Curt Weiler (@CurtMWeiler) October 23, 2023
I don't know if he can throw, but Bell reminds me of Trey Burton. He's probably a better version. He also has some flair:
Jaheim Bell and Keon Coleman having 2 mouthpieces so that one is always an upside down U is elite level trolling pic.twitter.com/PPumtwoISG— Barstool FSU (@FSU_Barstool) November 11, 2023
Lol. Fun player.
Sainristil played wide receiver his first three years at Michigan, catching 37 passes for 539 yards (14.6 YPC) and 5 TDs, before moving to defense for his last two years. He was no slouch at receiver:
WHAT A DIVING CATCH 😱 pic.twitter.com/i9W0710blC— ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) October 10, 2021
Upon moving to the defensive side of the ball, Sainristil has quickly become a playmaking slot corner.
F**k it, Mike Sainristil highlights pic.twitter.com/HpmKXFcbec— JJ McCarthy Fan (@JJOneOfOne) June 19, 2023
He's just a good football player, and the Eagles need help in the slot. He'll likely be available on Day 3 because of his lack of ideal size.
Colby started at RG in 2021, he split time at RT and LG in 2022, and he's back at RG in 2023. He'll likely play guard in the NFL.
Huge block by Connor Colby that led to this long run. pic.twitter.com/DrGvLIZUWT— Birds of Prey (@IowaBoP) September 10, 2023
The Eagles' offensive line is not as deep as it has been in previous seasons, as Sua Opeta was the first guy off the bench at both guard spots, and Jack Driscoll was the first guy off the bench at RT. Both are scheduled to become free agents next offseason. In addition to finding a successor for Lane Johnson, the Eagles also just need more depth everywhere along the offensive line, and Colby brings ideal versatility to the table.
