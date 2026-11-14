Five college prospects who could interest the Eagles in the 2027 NFL Draft

During the college football season each year, as long as you're watching the games, we point out five players each week to keep an eye on who make logical sense for the Philadelphia Eagles in the following year's NFL Draft.

Samson Okunlola, OL, Miami: Duke at (7) Miami, 12:00 p.m.

Okunlola is Miami's starting LT, but he has also played LG, RG, and RT.

Year LT LG C RG RT 2023 29 0 0 0 0 2024 15 0 0 0 47 2025 27 462 0 2 0 2026 495 1 0 0 0 TOTAL 566 463 0 2 47



Obviously, the Eagles value that versatility. He also has nice athletic traits and good feet for a 330-pound lineman, and some obvious power.

Miami LT Samson Okunlola had a strong outing vs. Stanford on Friday.



Efficient feet, jolting power in the run & pass game, and good movement skills to get to the 2nd level for a 6'6", 330lb tackle.



Okunlola is a legitimate high end tackle prospect in the 2027 class. He’ll be… pic.twitter.com/IHpCXfJtCi — Scouts Vision (@ScoutsVision) September 9, 2026

I've seen some first-round projections for Okunlola. No way. He has given up far too many pressures this season, and probably isn't long for offensive tackle in the pros. But, he could be a potential replacement for Landon Dickerson at LG. Late Day 2, early Day 3.

LJ Martin, RB, BYU (6'2, 225): Baylor at (10) BYU, 3:30 p.m.

Martin has at least been a contributor his entire college career at BYU, and in 2025, he was one of the nation's leading rushers:

LJ Martin Rush Yards YPC TD 2023 109 518 4.8 4 2024 137 718 5.2 7 2025 236 1305 5.5 12 2026 51 363 7.1 4 TOTAL 533 2904 5.4 27



Martin's 2026 season was off to a fast start, but he suffered an ankle injury that caused him to miss a month of football. He tried to play through that injury last week in a huge matchup against Utah, but only got 7 carries.

Martin is a big back at 6'2, 225 pounds. You can see in the following highlight reel that he is not going to blaze a fast 40 time at the NFL Combine, but he is a physical runner with good vision who has some elusiveness.

He has also come on as a receiver, as he had 36 catches in 2025, and he is considered solid in pass pro. Day 3 guy.

It feels like the Eagles will be shopping for a running back in the 2026 draft, likely on Day 3. Saquon Barkley turns 30 in February, Tank Bigsby is a free agent this offseason, and Will Shipley will be in the final year of his contract in 2027. Also, all three of those guys are currently injured.

Matayo Uiagalelei (10), EDGE, Oregon (6'5, 265): Michigan at (16) Oregon, 3:30 p.m.

Uiagalelei had a breakout year in 2024, collecting 38 tackles, 10.5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, and an INT. His numbers cooled off a bit in 2025 (6 sacks in 15 games), but his production is back up in 2026 (7.5 sacks in 9 games).

Uiagalelei wins with power, and can also move inside on obvious passing downs. He would give the Eagles a little more variety in their pass rush. But also, if Vic Fangio remains the Eagles' defensive coordinator, the Eagles need more linemen who are stout against the run, as Fangio's defense thrives when he is able to play light boxes and stop the run anyway. Uiagalelei is a good run defender.

#Oregon EDGE Matayo Uiagalelei. 6’5, 270.



Powerful striker with long arms. Elite COD + open field pursuit/tackling ability. Physical at the POA. Alignment versatility.



Led the B1G w/ 10.5 sacks. pic.twitter.com/eMNgAuZ41m — Kyron Samuels (@kyronsamuels) May 2, 2025

The Eagles have a pair of smaller speed guys on the edge in Nolan Smith and Jalyx Hunt, and Jonathan Greenard has been extremely disappointing this season. The Eagles need more rugged players on the edge. Day 2 guy.

Arch Manning, QB, Texas (6'4, 222): (6) Texas at (21) LSU, 7:30 p.m.

Pull up any old 2027 mock draft from immediately after the 2026 draft, and you'll often find Arch Manning as the No. 1 overall pick. Like here, here, here, and here.

However, Manning's name recognition and hype have outpaced his play on the field, and he is now being thought of by some as not even among the top five quarterback prospects in the 2027 class.

Still, there's no question that he has an NFL starting quarterback skill set. He has size, a strong arm, good mobility, and obviously he comes from strong NFL bloodlines (to put it mildly).

He can sling it down the field both in structure and off-schedule, and make plays with his legs. The knock on Manning has been a lack of consistency, but spoiler: he is still going to be a high pick. Manning was always highly unlikely to live up to the enormous expectations that have been put on him, and in my opinion there's been too far an overcorrection on his worth. He remains a top prospect, even if he has had a career at Texas that has not always lived up to the hype.

Weekly quarterback disclaimer (please don't burn down my house, thanks): Jalen Hurts had a great 2022, then a down 2023, then another great season (or at least finish) in 2024, and then another down season in 2025. Each time Hurts has faced serious adversity with the Eagles, he has bounced back with a strong season. However, in 2026, his season was compromised by a porous offensive line, an offensive scheme that has far more questions than answers, and he is now sidelined for the season (and maybe beyond?) with blood clots in his lungs. Hurts is under contract through 2028. He is a Philadelphia legend and a Super Bowl MVP. But many facets of the Eagles' future are uncertain, namely his health and the head coach. If the Eagles' season continues to spiral completely out of control and the team moves on from Nick Sirianni, a new head coach might prefer a quarterback other than Hurts. Whether you love Hurts or not, it would be naïve to assume the Eagles aren't at least doing homework on the 2027 quarterback class. And so, we'll profile some quarterbacks who make sense as well.

Zereoue Williams, OT, Utah (6'8, 305): (2) Utah at (23) Arizona, 7:30 p.m.

A pair of Utah offensive tackles got selected in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft in Spencer Fano (9th overall, Browns) and Caleb Lomu (28th overall, Patriots). Williams has since filled in at LT, and has looked like a legitimately appealing prospect with NFL traits. The downside: Williams is in his sixth year at Utah, and this is his first season as a starter.

Williams has an interesting story, in that he was granted an injury waiver from a lost season in 2023. Otherwise, his college career would have ended without him having ever started, and he'd be working in some field other than football. He has made the most of his opportunity to play in this one last season.

Williams has outstanding length at 6'8, with long arms, and he has very good athleticism.

Zereoue Williams spent most of his career buried on Utah’s depth chart, but he’s broken out in his final year of eligibility. Easy 1st rounder imo and a real shot at OT1, considering Seaton’s nosedive over the last 2 weeks and Goosby’s issues in the run game. I do wish he faced… — James Foster (@NoFlagsFilm) October 20, 2026

He's probably now going to be a first-round pick, and possibly a high first-rounder at that if he crushes the pre-draft process, most notably in the week of Senior Bowl practices and the NFL Combine.

If I'm the Eagles, there is no way I'm taking a sixth-year player with one year of starting experience in the top 10 of a strong draft class. No. Way. But if Williams were available late in Round 1, a trade up from a high Round 2 pick could make some sense.

Previously profiled prospects

• August 29



Jayden Maiava, QB, USC McKale Boley, OT, Virginia Niki Prongos, OT, Stanford Duce Robinson, WR, Florida State J'Mond Tapp, EDGE, Memphis

• September 5



Bray Hubbard, S, Alabama Peter Clarke, TE, Temple A’Mauri Washington, iDL, Oregon Byrum Brown, QB, Auburn Ian Strong, WR, California

• September 12



Koi Perich, S, Oregon John Henry Daley, EDGE, Michigan Jeremiah Smith, WR, Ohio State Zabien Brown, CB, Alabama Jelani McDonald, S, Texas

• September 19



Omarion Miller, WR, Arizona State Quincy Rhodes, EDGE, Arkansas Anthonie Knapp, OG, Notre Dame Will Echoles, iDL, Ole Miss Trey'Dez Green, TE, LSU

• September 26



Cam Coleman, WR, Texas Yhonzae Pierre, EDGE, Alabama LaNorris Sellers, QB, South Carolina Iapani Laloulu, iOL, Oregon Ty Benefield, S, LSU

• October 3



Tae Johnson, S, Notre Dame Jayden "Duke" Scott, RB, NC State Ashton Hampton, CB, Clemson Kade Pieper, OG, Iowa Kenyatta Jackson, EDGE, Ohio State

• October 10



Charlie Becker, WR, Indiana Brandon Baker, OL, Texas Kemari Copeland, iDL, Virginia Tech K.J. Bolden, S, Georgia Devan Thompkins, DL, Alabama

• October 17



Nick Marsh, WR, Indiana Carter Smith, OT, Indiana Colin Simmons, EDGE, Texas Cayden Green, OT/OG, Missouri Isaac Brown, RB, Louisville

• October 24



Stephen Daley, DL, Indiana Greg Johnson, OL, Minnesota Nyck Harbor, WR, South Carolina Jett Jefferson, CB, Mississippi State Trinidad Chambliss, QB, Ole Miss

• October 31

Reed Harris, WR, Arizona State Jadan Baugh, RB, Florida Drew Mestemaker, QB, Oklahoma State Carson Hinzman, C/G, Ohio State Damon Wilson, EDGE, Miami

• November 7



Dylan Stewart, EDGE, South Carolina Austin Siereveld, OG, Ohio State K.J. Duff, WR, Rutgers Lance Heard, OT, Kentucky Darian Mensah, QB, Miami