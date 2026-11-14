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November 14, 2026

Five college prospects who could interest the Eagles in the 2027 NFL Draft

Arch Manning could now be an option for the Eagles to consider if they keep dropping and want to go for a QB.

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By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
110726ArchManning Scott Wachter/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Arch Manning has had an inconsistent college career at Texas, but he is still very likely going to be a high pick in the draft, if he comes out.

During the college football season each year, as long as you're watching the games, we point out five players each week to keep an eye on who make logical sense for the Philadelphia Eagles in the following year's NFL Draft.

Samson Okunlola, OL, Miami: Duke at (7) Miami, 12:00 p.m.

Okunlola is Miami's starting LT, but he has also played LG, RG, and RT. 

Year LTLG RG RT 
2023 29
2024 1547 
2025 27462 
2026 495
TOTAL 566463 47 


Obviously, the Eagles value that versatility. He also has nice athletic traits and good feet for a 330-pound lineman, and some obvious power.

I've seen some first-round projections for Okunlola. No way. He has given up far too many pressures this season, and probably isn't long for offensive tackle in the pros. But, he could be a potential replacement for Landon Dickerson at LG. Late Day 2, early Day 3.

LJ Martin, RB, BYU (6'2, 225): Baylor at (10) BYU, 3:30 p.m.

Martin has at least been a contributor his entire college career at BYU, and in 2025, he was one of the nation's leading rushers:

 LJ MartinRush Yards YPC TD 
2023 109 518 4.8 
2024 137 718 5.2 
2025 236 1305 5.5 12 
2026 51 363 7.1 
TOTAL 533 2904 5.4 27 


Martin's 2026 season was off to a fast start, but he suffered an ankle injury that caused him to miss a month of football. He tried to play through that injury last week in a huge matchup against Utah, but only got 7 carries.

Martin is a big back at 6'2, 225 pounds. You can see in the following highlight reel that he is not going to blaze a fast 40 time at the NFL Combine, but he is a physical runner with good vision who has some elusiveness.

He has also come on as a receiver, as he had 36 catches in 2025, and he is considered solid in pass pro. Day 3 guy.

It feels like the Eagles will be shopping for a running back in the 2026 draft, likely on Day 3. Saquon Barkley turns 30 in February, Tank Bigsby is a free agent this offseason, and Will Shipley will be in the final year of his contract in 2027. Also, all three of those guys are currently injured.

Matayo Uiagalelei (10), EDGE, Oregon (6'5, 265): Michigan at (16) Oregon, 3:30 p.m.

Uiagalelei had a breakout year in 2024, collecting 38 tackles, 10.5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, and an INT. His numbers cooled off a bit in 2025 (6 sacks in 15 games), but his production is back up in 2026 (7.5 sacks in 9 games).

Uiagalelei wins with power, and can also move inside on obvious passing downs. He would give the Eagles a little more variety in their pass rush. But also, if Vic Fangio remains the Eagles' defensive coordinator, the Eagles need more linemen who are stout against the run, as Fangio's defense thrives when he is able to play light boxes and stop the run anyway. Uiagalelei is a good run defender.

The Eagles have a pair of smaller speed guys on the edge in Nolan Smith and Jalyx Hunt, and Jonathan Greenard has been extremely disappointing this season. The Eagles need more rugged players on the edge. Day 2 guy.

Arch Manning, QB, Texas (6'4, 222): (6) Texas at (21) LSU, 7:30 p.m.

Pull up any old 2027 mock draft from immediately after the 2026 draft, and you'll often find Arch Manning as the No. 1 overall pick. Like here, here, here, and here.

However, Manning's name recognition and hype have outpaced his play on the field, and he is now being thought of by some as not even among the top five quarterback prospects in the 2027 class.

Still, there's no question that he has an NFL starting quarterback skill set. He has size, a strong arm, good mobility, and obviously he comes from strong NFL bloodlines (to put it mildly).

He can sling it down the field both in structure and off-schedule, and make plays with his legs. The knock on Manning has been a lack of consistency, but spoiler: he is still going to be a high pick. Manning was always highly unlikely to live up to the enormous expectations that have been put on him, and in my opinion there's been too far an overcorrection on his worth. He remains a top prospect, even if he has had a career at Texas that has not always lived up to the hype.

Weekly quarterback disclaimer (please don't burn down my house, thanks): Jalen Hurts had a great 2022, then a down 2023, then another great season (or at least finish) in 2024, and then another down season in 2025. Each time Hurts has faced serious adversity with the Eagles, he has bounced back with a strong season. However, in 2026, his season was compromised by a porous offensive line, an offensive scheme that has far more questions than answers, and he is now sidelined for the season (and maybe beyond?) with blood clots in his lungs.

Hurts is under contract through 2028. He is a Philadelphia legend and a Super Bowl MVP. But many facets of the Eagles' future are uncertain, namely his health and the head coach. If the Eagles' season continues to spiral completely out of control and the team moves on from Nick Sirianni, a new head coach might prefer a quarterback other than Hurts. Whether you love Hurts or not, it would be naïve to assume the Eagles aren't at least doing homework on the 2027 quarterback class. And so, we'll profile some quarterbacks who make sense as well.

Zereoue Williams, OT, Utah (6'8, 305): (2) Utah at (23) Arizona, 7:30 p.m.

A pair of Utah offensive tackles got selected in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft in Spencer Fano (9th overall, Browns) and Caleb Lomu (28th overall, Patriots). Williams has since filled in at LT, and has looked like a legitimately appealing prospect with NFL traits. The downside: Williams is in his sixth year at Utah, and this is his first season as a starter. 

Williams has an interesting story, in that he was granted an injury waiver from a lost season in 2023. Otherwise, his college career would have ended without him having ever started, and he'd be working in some field other than football. He has made the most of his opportunity to play in this one last season.

Williams has outstanding length at 6'8, with long arms, and he has very good athleticism.

He's probably now going to be a first-round pick, and possibly a high first-rounder at that if he crushes the pre-draft process, most notably in the week of Senior Bowl practices and the NFL Combine.

If I'm the Eagles, there is no way I'm taking a sixth-year player with one year of starting experience in the top 10 of a strong draft class. No. Way. But if Williams were available late in Round 1, a trade up from a high Round 2 pick could make some sense. 

Previously profiled prospects

August 29

  1. Jayden Maiava, QB, USC
  2. McKale Boley, OT, Virginia
  3. Niki Prongos, OT, Stanford
  4. Duce Robinson, WR, Florida State
  5. J'Mond Tapp, EDGE, Memphis

September 5

  1. Bray Hubbard, S, Alabama
  2. Peter Clarke, TE, Temple
  3. A’Mauri Washington, iDL, Oregon
  4. Byrum Brown, QB, Auburn
  5. Ian Strong, WR, California

September 12

  1. Koi Perich, S, Oregon
  2. John Henry Daley, EDGE, Michigan
  3. Jeremiah Smith, WR, Ohio State
  4. Zabien Brown, CB, Alabama
  5. Jelani McDonald, S, Texas

September 19

  1. Omarion Miller, WR, Arizona State
  2. Quincy Rhodes, EDGE, Arkansas
  3. Anthonie Knapp, OG, Notre Dame
  4. Will Echoles, iDL, Ole Miss
  5. Trey'Dez Green, TE, LSU

September 26

  1. Cam Coleman, WR, Texas
  2. Yhonzae Pierre, EDGE, Alabama
  3. LaNorris Sellers, QB, South Carolina
  4. Iapani Laloulu, iOL, Oregon
  5. Ty Benefield, S, LSU

October 3

  1. Tae Johnson, S, Notre Dame
  2. Jayden "Duke" Scott, RB, NC State
  3. Ashton Hampton, CB, Clemson
  4. Kade Pieper, OG, Iowa
  5. Kenyatta Jackson, EDGE, Ohio State

October 10

  1. Charlie Becker, WR, Indiana
  2. Brandon Baker, OL, Texas
  3. Kemari Copeland, iDL, Virginia Tech
  4. K.J. Bolden, S, Georgia
  5. Devan Thompkins, DL, Alabama

October 17

  1. Nick Marsh, WR, Indiana
  2. Carter Smith, OT, Indiana
  3. Colin Simmons, EDGE, Texas
  4. Cayden Green, OT/OG, Missouri
  5. Isaac Brown, RB, Louisville

October 24

  1. Stephen Daley, DL, Indiana
  2. Greg Johnson, OL, Minnesota
  3. Nyck Harbor, WR, South Carolina
  4. Jett Jefferson, CB, Mississippi State
  5. Trinidad Chambliss, QB, Ole Miss

October 31

  1. Reed Harris, WR, Arizona State
  2. Jadan Baugh, RB, Florida
  3. Drew Mestemaker, QB, Oklahoma State
  4. Carson Hinzman, C/G, Ohio State
  5. Damon Wilson, EDGE, Miami

November 7

  1. Dylan Stewart, EDGE, South Carolina
  2. Austin Siereveld, OG, Ohio State
  3. K.J. Duff, WR, Rutgers
  4. Lance Heard, OT, Kentucky
  5. Darian Mensah, QB, Miami

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Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

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