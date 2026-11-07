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November 07, 2026

Five college prospects who could interest the Eagles in the 2027 NFL Draft

Let's continue to look at quarterbacks.

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By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
103026DarianMensah Sam Navarro/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Miami QB Darian Mensah is completing passes at a historic rate.

During the college football season each year, as long as you're watching the games, we point out five players each week to keep an eye on who make logical sense for the Philadelphia Eagles in the following year's NFL Draft.

Dylan Stewart (6), EDGE, South Carolina (6'5, 250): Texas A&M at (21) South Carolina, 3:00 p.m.

Stewart is a true junior who has 13 sacks and 9 forced fumbles in 29 career games. Those are good numbers, but not on the level of Texas' Colin Simmons (31.5 sacks, 8 FFs in 35 games). However, Stewart has traits that could make him a top 10 pick in the 2027 draft, and some analysts actually like him more than Simmons.

This dude has ridiculous bend and explosiveness:

NFL teams with top 10 picks are going to have to do a lot of work on Stewart's character, since he was suspended for one game for an assortment of transgressions during a loss to Alabama this season.

Austin Siereveld (67), OG, Ohio State (6'5, 327): (23) Oregon at (12) Ohio State, 3:30 p.m.

The Eagles love offensive line versatility, and Siereveld has played four spots along OSU's line: 

Year LT LG RG RT 
2024 279 132 
2025 723 
2026 90 213 
TOTAL 723 279 222 213 


A look (he's the LT here, No. 67): 

The Eagles need to reload along their O-line, and a guy like Siereveld would give them optionality on how they configure their line. (I think he'll be a guard in the pros.)

K.J. Duff (8), WR, Rutgers (6'6, 225): Rutgers at Wisconsin, 4:15 p.m.

Duff is a huge 6'6, 225-pound receiver who is a red zone threat and a playmaker down the field. Rutgers' entire passing game is basically just, "Throw it up to No. 8."

On the season, Duff has 45 catches for 774 yards (17.2 YPC) and 9 TDs. The next-closest Rutgers receiver has 264 receiving yards.

Duff has great body control and a flair for making spectacular catches.

The Eagles could use a physically imposing threat to complement their smaller collection of receivers, and there are a lot of them in the projected 2027 class. There's a decent chance that one or two of projected first rounders slip into the second round of the draft.

It should probably be noted that Duff tried to play through an injury against Michigan last weekend, but ultimately couldn't make it through the game. His playing status this weekend should be in question.

Lance Heard (53), OT, Kentucky (6'6, 325): (6) Kentucky at (13) Tennessee, 6:15 p.m.

Heard is a nasty, road grading offensive tackle. 

He has some things to clean up in pass pro, such as a concerning anchor, but out of the box he'll be guy who moves bodies in the run game. He's probably a Day 2 guy.

Darian Mensah (10), QB, Miami (6'3, 205): (1) Miami at (11) Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.

Mensah's college career began at Tulane, where he started for one season in 2024, and had a 9-5 record. He then transferred to Duke, where again he went 9-5 while throwing for 34 TDs vs. 6 INTs. In 2026 he transferred again, to Miami, where he leads FBS in QBR.

Mensah is having a historic season for completion percentage. In eight games, he has completed 188 of 233 passes (80.7%!!!) for 2425 yards (10.4 YPA), 25 TDs, and just 1 INT. He is leading an undefeated 8-0 Miami team, though to be fair, none of Miami's games have come against currently ranked opponents. This matchup against Notre Dame should be Mensah's one great test during the regular season.

No matter what the scheme is, if you're completing 80-plus percent of your passes with only 1 INT, you're doing something right as a decision maker, and your accuracy is on point. That's true of Mensah, who also gets the ball out quickly and throws with anticipation. The knock is that Mensah does not have plus arm strength.

The Lions arguably have the best offense in the NFL so far this season, and they're doing it with a quarterback in Jared Goff who has similar traits as Mensah.

Weekly quarterback disclaimer (please don't burn down my house, thanks): Jalen Hurts had a great 2022, then a down 2023, then another great season (or at least finish) in 2024, and then another down season in 2025. Each time Hurts has faced serious adversity with the Eagles, he has bounced back with a strong season. However, in 2026, his season was compromised by a porous offensive line, an offensive scheme that has far more questions than answers, and he is now sidelined for the season (and maybe beyond?) with blood clots in his lungs.

Hurts is under contract through 2028. He is a Philadelphia legend and a Super Bowl MVP. But many facets of the Eagles' future are uncertain, namely his health and the head coach. If the Eagles' season continues to spiral completely out of control and the team moves on from Nick Sirianni, a new head coach might prefer a quarterback other than Hurts. Whether you love Hurts or not, it would be naïve to assume the Eagles aren't at least doing homework on the 2027 quarterback class. And so, we'll profile some quarterbacks who make sense as well.

Previously profiled prospects

August 29

  1. Jayden Maiava, QB, USC
  2. McKale Boley, OT, Virginia
  3. Niki Prongos, OT, Stanford
  4. Duce Robinson, WR, Florida State
  5. J'Mond Tapp, EDGE, Memphis

September 5

  1. Bray Hubbard, S, Alabama
  2. Peter Clarke, TE, Temple
  3. A’Mauri Washington, iDL, Oregon
  4. Byrum Brown, QB, Auburn
  5. Ian Strong, WR, California

September 12

  1. Koi Perich, S, Oregon
  2. John Henry Daley, EDGE, Michigan
  3. Jeremiah Smith, WR, Ohio State
  4. Zabien Brown, CB, Alabama
  5. Jelani McDonald, S, Texas

September 19

  1. Omarion Miller, WR, Arizona State
  2. Quincy Rhodes, EDGE, Arkansas
  3. Anthonie Knapp, OG, Notre Dame
  4. Will Echoles, iDL, Ole Miss
  5. Trey'Dez Green, TE, LSU

September 26

  1. Cam Coleman, WR, Texas
  2. Yhonzae Pierre, EDGE, Alabama
  3. LaNorris Sellers, QB, South Carolina
  4. Iapani Laloulu, iOL, Oregon
  5. Ty Benefield, S, LSU

October 3

  1. Tae Johnson, S, Notre Dame
  2. Jayden "Duke" Scott, RB, NC State
  3. Ashton Hampton, CB, Clemson
  4. Kade Pieper, OG, Iowa
  5. Kenyatta Jackson, EDGE, Ohio State

October 10

  1. Charlie Becker, WR, Indiana
  2. Brandon Baker, OL, Texas
  3. Kemari Copeland, iDL, Virginia Tech
  4. K.J. Bolden, S, Georgia
  5. Devan Thompkins, DL, Alabama

October 17

  1. Nick Marsh, WR, Indiana
  2. Carter Smith, OT, Indiana
  3. Colin Simmons, EDGE, Texas
  4. Cayden Green, OT/OG, Missouri
  5. Isaac Brown, RB, Louisville

October 24

  1. Stephen Daley, DL, Indiana
  2. Greg Johnson, OL, Minnesota
  3. Nyck Harbor, WR, South Carolina
  4. Jett Jefferson, CB, Mississippi State
  5. Trinidad Chambliss, QB, Ole Miss

October 31

  1. Reed Harris, WR, Arizona State
  2. Jadan Baugh, RB, Florida
  3. Drew Mestemaker, QB, Oklahoma State
  4. Carson Hinzman, C/G, Ohio State
  5. Damon Wilson, EDGE, Miami

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Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

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