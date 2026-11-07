Five college prospects who could interest the Eagles in the 2027 NFL Draft

During the college football season each year, as long as you're watching the games, we point out five players each week to keep an eye on who make logical sense for the Philadelphia Eagles in the following year's NFL Draft.

Dylan Stewart (6), EDGE, South Carolina (6'5, 250): Texas A&M at (21) South Carolina, 3:00 p.m.

Stewart is a true junior who has 13 sacks and 9 forced fumbles in 29 career games. Those are good numbers, but not on the level of Texas' Colin Simmons (31.5 sacks, 8 FFs in 35 games). However, Stewart has traits that could make him a top 10 pick in the 2027 draft, and some analysts actually like him more than Simmons.

This dude has ridiculous bend and explosiveness:

NFL teams with top 10 picks are going to have to do a lot of work on Stewart's character, since he was suspended for one game for an assortment of transgressions during a loss to Alabama this season.

Austin Siereveld (67), OG, Ohio State (6'5, 327): (23) Oregon at (12) Ohio State, 3:30 p.m.

The Eagles love offensive line versatility, and Siereveld has played four spots along OSU's line:

Year LT LG C RG RT 2024 0 279 0 132 0 2025 723 0 0 0 0 2026 0 0 0 90 213 TOTAL 723 279 0 222 213



A look (he's the LT here, No. 67):

Austin Siereveld (#67) Ohio State



✅ Positional versatility

✅ Leg drive as a run blocker

✅ Plays with good technique

✅ 83.3 run blocking grade in 2025

✅ Allowed 15 pressures and 0 sacks during the 2025 season pic.twitter.com/WKtFnM7ZPk — Bengals & Brews (@BengalsBrews) June 4, 2026

The Eagles need to reload along their O-line, and a guy like Siereveld would give them optionality on how they configure their line. (I think he'll be a guard in the pros.)

K.J. Duff (8), WR, Rutgers (6'6, 225): Rutgers at Wisconsin, 4:15 p.m.

Duff is a huge 6'6, 225-pound receiver who is a red zone threat and a playmaker down the field. Rutgers' entire passing game is basically just, "Throw it up to No. 8."

On the season, Duff has 45 catches for 774 yards (17.2 YPC) and 9 TDs. The next-closest Rutgers receiver has 264 receiving yards.

Duff has great body control and a flair for making spectacular catches.

Despite the loss, Rutgers WR KJ Duff was dominant when targeted last night. Big-bodied athlete with massive catch radius.



9 catches, 196 yards, 3 TDs 👇 pic.twitter.com/zAUFZwTOaE — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) September 4, 2026

The Eagles could use a physically imposing threat to complement their smaller collection of receivers, and there are a lot of them in the projected 2027 class. There's a decent chance that one or two of projected first rounders slip into the second round of the draft.

It should probably be noted that Duff tried to play through an injury against Michigan last weekend, but ultimately couldn't make it through the game. His playing status this weekend should be in question.

Lance Heard (53), OT, Kentucky (6'6, 325): (6) Kentucky at (13) Tennessee, 6:15 p.m.

Heard is a nasty, road grading offensive tackle.

He has some things to clean up in pass pro, such as a concerning anchor, but out of the box he'll be guy who moves bodies in the run game. He's probably a Day 2 guy.

Darian Mensah (10), QB, Miami (6'3, 205): (1) Miami at (11) Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.

Mensah's college career began at Tulane, where he started for one season in 2024, and had a 9-5 record. He then transferred to Duke, where again he went 9-5 while throwing for 34 TDs vs. 6 INTs. In 2026 he transferred again, to Miami, where he leads FBS in QBR.

Mensah is having a historic season for completion percentage. In eight games, he has completed 188 of 233 passes (80.7%!!!) for 2425 yards (10.4 YPA), 25 TDs, and just 1 INT. He is leading an undefeated 8-0 Miami team, though to be fair, none of Miami's games have come against currently ranked opponents. This matchup against Notre Dame should be Mensah's one great test during the regular season.

No matter what the scheme is, if you're completing 80-plus percent of your passes with only 1 INT, you're doing something right as a decision maker, and your accuracy is on point. That's true of Mensah, who also gets the ball out quickly and throws with anticipation. The knock is that Mensah does not have plus arm strength.

The Lions arguably have the best offense in the NFL so far this season, and they're doing it with a quarterback in Jared Goff who has similar traits as Mensah.

Weekly quarterback disclaimer (please don't burn down my house, thanks): Jalen Hurts had a great 2022, then a down 2023, then another great season (or at least finish) in 2024, and then another down season in 2025. Each time Hurts has faced serious adversity with the Eagles, he has bounced back with a strong season. However, in 2026, his season was compromised by a porous offensive line, an offensive scheme that has far more questions than answers, and he is now sidelined for the season (and maybe beyond?) with blood clots in his lungs. Hurts is under contract through 2028. He is a Philadelphia legend and a Super Bowl MVP. But many facets of the Eagles' future are uncertain, namely his health and the head coach. If the Eagles' season continues to spiral completely out of control and the team moves on from Nick Sirianni, a new head coach might prefer a quarterback other than Hurts. Whether you love Hurts or not, it would be naïve to assume the Eagles aren't at least doing homework on the 2027 quarterback class. And so, we'll profile some quarterbacks who make sense as well.

Previously profiled prospects

• August 29



Jayden Maiava, QB, USC McKale Boley, OT, Virginia Niki Prongos, OT, Stanford Duce Robinson, WR, Florida State J'Mond Tapp, EDGE, Memphis

• September 5



Bray Hubbard, S, Alabama Peter Clarke, TE, Temple A’Mauri Washington, iDL, Oregon Byrum Brown, QB, Auburn Ian Strong, WR, California

• September 12



Koi Perich, S, Oregon John Henry Daley, EDGE, Michigan Jeremiah Smith, WR, Ohio State Zabien Brown, CB, Alabama Jelani McDonald, S, Texas

• September 19



Omarion Miller, WR, Arizona State Quincy Rhodes, EDGE, Arkansas Anthonie Knapp, OG, Notre Dame Will Echoles, iDL, Ole Miss Trey'Dez Green, TE, LSU

• September 26



Cam Coleman, WR, Texas Yhonzae Pierre, EDGE, Alabama LaNorris Sellers, QB, South Carolina Iapani Laloulu, iOL, Oregon Ty Benefield, S, LSU

• October 3



Tae Johnson, S, Notre Dame Jayden "Duke" Scott, RB, NC State Ashton Hampton, CB, Clemson Kade Pieper, OG, Iowa Kenyatta Jackson, EDGE, Ohio State

• October 10



Charlie Becker, WR, Indiana Brandon Baker, OL, Texas Kemari Copeland, iDL, Virginia Tech K.J. Bolden, S, Georgia Devan Thompkins, DL, Alabama

• October 17



Nick Marsh, WR, Indiana Carter Smith, OT, Indiana Colin Simmons, EDGE, Texas Cayden Green, OT/OG, Missouri Isaac Brown, RB, Louisville

• October 24



Stephen Daley, DL, Indiana Greg Johnson, OL, Minnesota Nyck Harbor, WR, South Carolina Jett Jefferson, CB, Mississippi State Trinidad Chambliss, QB, Ole Miss

• October 31

Reed Harris, WR, Arizona State Jadan Baugh, RB, Florida Drew Mestemaker, QB, Oklahoma State Carson Hinzman, C/G, Ohio State Damon Wilson, EDGE, Miami