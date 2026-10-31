Five college prospects who could interest the Eagles in the 2027 NFL Draft

During the college football season each year, as long as you're watching the games, we point out five players each week to keep an eye on who make logical sense for the Philadelphia Eagles in the following year's NFL Draft.

Reed Harris (3), WR, Arizona State (6'5, 220): Arizona State at (8) BYU, 3:30 p.m.

Harris is a huge receiver at 6'5, 220 who is having a monster season for ASU. In 7 games he has 47 catches for 800 yards and 8 TDs. As you might expect of a 6'5 receiver, Harris is a potent red zone target, but he also has deceptive speed in the open field.

A 58-yard strike from Cutter Boley to Reed Harris 😈



📺 ABC pic.twitter.com/98Wu4YI0G3 — Sun Devil Football (@ASUFootball) September 12, 2026

The Eagles have a lot of smaller receivers and could use a bigger guy like Harris to complement them.

Jadan Baugh (13), RB, Florida (6'1, 225): (17) Florida vs. (3) Georgia, 3:30 p.m.

Baugh is the top running back in the country. He's big and physical, but also surprisingly elusive with good speed for a 225-pound back. He has elite vision, and varies tempo on his runs, choosing when to throttle up and down, and creating missed tackles not just with his power, but also with his creativity. He also catches the ball cleanly and doesn't fumble.

Jadan Baugh is stacking dominant performances week after week and is the engine for this undefeated Florida team



30 touches, 154 yards, 3 TDs, 8 missed tackles forced. Not a lot of players move like he can at this size pic.twitter.com/PMl5mF0PGz — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) September 27, 2026

Baugh is probably going to be a first-round pick. Should the Eagles take him early if they end up with a top 10 pick? God no. But if he somehow lasts into Round 2, sure.

Of course, doing so would also likely a trigger a trade of Saquon Barkley, who turns 30 in February.

Drew Mestemaker (17), QB, Oklahoma State (6'3, 215): (24) Oklahoma State at Iowa State: 7 p.m.

Mestemaker has an odd profile. He played safety and punted in high school. He did not start at quarterback, as he was buried on the depth chart behind other D1 recruits. He was a zero-star recruit who walked on at North Texas and was initially the fifth-string quarterback. However, he climbed the ladder quickly, and by the end of his freshman season (2024), he was North Texas' starting quarterback.

He was the opening day starter for North Texas in 2025, and he led the FBS with 4,379 passing yards (312.8 per game), while tossing 34 TDs vs. 9 INTs.

In 2026 he transferred to Oklahoma State. In 7 games so far with Oklahoma State, Mestemaker has completed 157 of 239 passes (65.7%) for 2,326 yards (9.7 YPA), 20 TDs, and 6 INTs. He has also run for 150 yards and 2 TDs.

Mestemaker has a big league arm, a competitive mindset, and a lot of untapped potential, having only started one full season in college. But in addition to his pure arm talent, Mestemaker has some wonky mechanics. For example, he holds the ball down by his waist before letting it rip. Some NFL teams are going to want to correct that. But he certainly has an impressive highlight reel:

Mestemaker will be a first-round pick if he comes out. Some draft analysts have him rated as the best quarterback prospect in the 2027 draft. However, with NIL money being what it is these days, he might be better served playing for good money in college another season and refining his craft some more before entering the NFL.

Weekly quarterback disclaimer: Jalen Hurts had a great 2022, then a down 2023, then another great season (or at least finish) in 2024, and then another down season in 2025. Each time Hurts has faced serious adversity with the Eagles, he has bounced back with a strong season. However, in 2026, his season was compromised by a porous offensive line, an offensive scheme that has far more questions than answers, and he is now sidelined for the season (and maybe beyond?) with blood clots in his lungs. Hurts is under contract through 2028. He is a Philadelphia legend and a Super Bowl MVP. But many facets of the Eagles' future are uncertain, namely his health and the head coach. If the Eagles' season continues to spiral completely out of control and the team moves on from Nick Sirianni, a new head coach might prefer a quarterback other than Hurts. Whether you love Hurts or not, it would be naïve to assume the Eagles aren't at least doing homework on the 2027 quarterback class. And so, we'll profile some quarterbacks who make sense as well.

Carson Hinzman (75), C/G, Ohio State (6'5, 301): (2) Ohio State at USC, 7:30 p.m.

Hinzman has started at OSU for four seasons. He is primarily a center, but has also played some LG, and a small handful of snaps at RG. He is a solid, unspectacular interior lineman physically, but he is considered extremely intelligent, and the Eagles highly value versatility.

Carson Hinzman (6’5 300) Ohio State



✅ Experience at guard and center

✅ 76.0 pass block grade in 2025

✅ Upper-body strength

✅ Stout anchor strength

✅ 71.9 run block grade in 2025 pic.twitter.com/JObli8zpCC — Bengals & Brews (@BengalsBrews) June 17, 2026

Day 3 guy.

Damon Wilson (10), EDGE, Miami (6'4, 250): (1) Miami at North Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Wilson was a five-star recruit who originally enrolled at Georgia, who sued him after he transferred to Missouri after two seasons. Wilson then countersued Georgia.

In 2025 at Missouri, Wilson had a breakout season, with 9 sacks and an INT. He then transferred again to Miami, where he has 3.5 sacks so far in 7 games.

Like a lot of five-star recruits, Wilson is a great athlete gifted with natural ability.

The Canes reloaded at EDGE for 2026 with Missouri transfer Damon Wilson 😳

pic.twitter.com/I0ok3QpGN7 — SleeperCFB (@SleeperCFB) March 16, 2026

Wilson has a chance to go Round 1 if he has a strong finish to this season. More realistically, he's a Day 2 guy who will probably get a little extra scrutiny on the character side from interested teams.

Previously profiled prospects

• August 29



Jayden Maiava, QB, USC McKale Boley, OT, Virginia Niki Prongos, OT, Stanford Duce Robinson, WR, Florida State J'Mond Tapp, EDGE, Memphis

• September 5



Bray Hubbard, S, Alabama Peter Clarke, TE, Temple A’Mauri Washington, iDL, Oregon Byrum Brown, QB, Auburn Ian Strong, WR, California

• September 12



Koi Perich, S, Oregon John Henry Daley, EDGE, Michigan Jeremiah Smith, WR, Ohio State Zabien Brown, CB, Alabama Jelani McDonald, S, Texas

• September 19



Omarion Miller, WR, Arizona State Quincy Rhodes, EDGE, Arkansas Anthonie Knapp, OG, Notre Dame Will Echoles, iDL, Ole Miss Trey'Dez Green, TE, LSU

• September 26



Cam Coleman, WR, Texas Yhonzae Pierre, EDGE, Alabama LaNorris Sellers, QB, South Carolina Iapani Laloulu, iOL, Oregon Ty Benefield, S, LSU

• October 3



Tae Johnson, S, Notre Dame Jayden "Duke" Scott, RB, NC State Ashton Hampton, CB, Clemson Kade Pieper, OG, Iowa Kenyatta Jackson, EDGE, Ohio State

• October 10



Charlie Becker, WR, Indiana Brandon Baker, OL, Texas Kemari Copeland, iDL, Virginia Tech K.J. Bolden, S, Georgia Devan Thompkins, DL, Alabama

• October 17



Nick Marsh, WR, Indiana Carter Smith, OT, Indiana Colin Simmons, EDGE, Texas Cayden Green, OT/OG, Missouri Isaac Brown, RB, Louisville

• October 24



Stephen Daley, DL, Indiana Greg Johnson, OL, Minnesota Nyck Harbor, WR, South Carolina Jett Jefferson, CB, Mississippi State Trinidad Chambliss, QB, Ole Miss