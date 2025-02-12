Ex-Eagle Fletcher Cox to bartend at South Jersey pub on Thursday

Former Eagle Fletcher Cox will put on an apron Thursday night for a guest bartending stint at Cinder Bar in Clarksboro, New Jersey.

Cox will be slinging drinks from 5-6:30 p.m. to promote his new 91 Smash Burger – a creation he made with Cinder Bar. The burger uses ground beef from Shotgun Cattle Co. – Cox's ranch in Jacksonboro, Texas – and features cheddar cheeses, arugula, lemon oreganata oil and a house sauce on a brioche bun.

The burgers are available at Cinder Bar's Clarksboro and Williamstown locations through the end of February, and for every burger sold, $3 will go to the Gloucester County Police K-9 Association, which helps police departments replace retired dogs and helps the families of fallen officers.

"We're teaming up for a great cause," Cox said in an Instagram post about the collaboration. "I know the community is going to love it."





Cox, a Mullica Hill resident, retired from the NFL last March. He spent the entirety of his 12-season career with the Eagles. The defensive lineman made the Pro Bowl six times and helped the Eagles win the 2018 Super Bowl.

With the Eagles 2025 Super Bowl parade happening Friday, Cox should expect plenty of jovial Birds fans at the bar.



Thursday, Feb. 13

5-6:30 p.m.

Cinder Bar

119 Berkley Road, Clarskboro, NJ