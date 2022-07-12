More Sports:

July 12, 2022

How ready are the Flyers for free agency?

Cap space is tight, and landing a star like Johnny Gaudreau is going to be a tall order

NickTricome.jpg
By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Flyers NHL
Johnny-Gaudreau-Flames-at-Flyers-Nov-2021.jpg Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports

Calgary's Johnny Gaudreau goes for a wraparound attempt against Flyers goaltender Carter Hart on Nov. 16, 2021.

The NHL's free agency period opens Wednesday at noon.

How prepared are the Flyers to make a splash? That all depends on how much cap space they can clear in the dwindling hours before then. 

If a big-name star like Johnny Gaudreau is truly who they're after, then general manager Chuck Fletcher is really going to have to get creative and fast. 

The Flyers already placed fan-favorite Oskar Lindblom on waivers for the purpose of buying out the last year of his contract, which will save $3.33 million. But that leaves the Flyers with just a bit more than $3.4 million of wiggle room, with qualifying offers already extended to nine RFAs — Wade Allison, Jackson Cates, Morgan Frost, Hayden Hodgson, Linus Hogberg, Tanner Laczynski, Zack MacEwen, Isaac Ratcliffe, and Owen Tippett — and the asking price for Gaudreau looking to be upwards of $10 million a year over eight years, per the Daily Faceoff's Frank Seravalli.

Last month, we looked at how realistic a scenario Gaudreau signing with the Flyers is, and while some of the info has since become outdated, the overall points remain the same.

The high-scoring winger is a South Jersey native, grew up a Flyers fan, has family in the area, and there would be a lot of sentimental value in the 28-year-old returning home still in the prime of his career — not to mention what an undeniable draw it would be for a team battling apathy from its fan base

But at the same time, he's expected to come at a heavy price tag, and if a run at the Stanley Cup is in Gaudreau's sights, then the Flyers are handcuffed by being both a bad team and a highly expensive one. 

Veteran winger James van Riemsdyk, with one year left on his contract at a $7 million cap hit, has long been thought of as the obvious piece to move to clear space in a potential Flyers run at Gaudreau, though it seems the rest of the league is well aware of that too. 

Via Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman Tuesday morning (mind you, before Lindblom's buyout):

"Will Philadelphia be busy? If the Flyers are to position themselves for a run at Johnny Gaudreau, they must clear space. Oskar Lindblom is not yet 26, so if bought out, there’s a $3.33M cap saving for 2022-23. (It’s a tough thing to consider. Hard not to root for Lindblom, who overcame Ewing’s sarcoma to resume his NHL career.)

"The Flyers have also been considering another move, although they could go in several directions. GM Chuck Fletcher wouldn’t say much about his plans for James van Riemsdyk, but anyone who scores 24 goals has real value. Philadelphia may have to attach a sweetener to do it, but $1M of his $5M cash salary will already be paid via a bonus. Arizona, Buffalo and Seattle have been linked to the winger." [Sportsnet]

And Seravalli at the DailyFaceoff

"Yes, of course cap space is tight, but the Flyers have been a little surprised in how steep the price is to move their leading goal scorer. The belief is teams like Detroit and Arizona have surfaced, among others, willing to take on ‘JVR’ but the ask has been a first-round pick as a sweetener. That’s expensive. The fact is van Riemsdyk has averaged a 27-goal pace for each of his first four seasons in Philadelphia on this deal, when factoring in the shortened seasons, so he’s lived up to his end of the bargain. The thought is the Flyers would much prefer to potentially move van Riemsdyk as a deadline rental when they can retain salary and actually get something in return for him, but they may not have that luxury." [Daily Faceoff]

After last week's trade for defenseman Tony DeAngelo at the draft, the Flyers probably shouldn't part with any more picks, no matter who they're after. Not after they shipped out seven of them in total, including all their second-rounders through 2024, and burnt through an additional $35.5 million to go from Shayne Gostisbehere and Robert Hägg to DeAngelo and Rasmus Ristolainen within one year.

Look, crazier things have ultimately happened, and while not looking great from a lot of angles, the Flyers do still have a chance at making waves, be it a Gaudreau, a Nazem Kadri, or now maybe even an Evgeni Malkin.

But again, it's only a bit better than a snowball's in hell

Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

NickTricome.jpg

Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff

nick@phillyvoice.com

Read more Flyers NHL Philadelphia Oskar Lindblom Johnny Gaudreau Evgeni Malkin NHL Free Agency chuck fletcher James van Riemsdyk Nazem Kadri

Videos

Featured

Limited - Philly Pours City Winery

Enjoy corks and crafts at ‘Philly Pours’
Limited - Al Olender Sundown Music Series

Enjoy free, family-friendly concerts throughout Camden County this summer

Just In

Must Read

2022 Election

Lancaster County movie theater, hotel cancel screenings of pro-Mastriano documentary
Mastriano Screening Lancaster

Sponsored

Entertainment heats up at Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia
Limited - DOM IRRERA at Live!

Addiction

Young people who drink alone are more likely to develop alcoholism later in life, study shows
Drinking alone

phillies

Who won the week in Philly sports: Kyle Schwarber slams his way to the All-Star Game
Kyle-Schwarber-Phillies-All-Star-2022

Museums

Exhibit at Academy of Natural Sciences to explore how humans impact the world's oceans
Academy of Natural Sciences Ocean Bound exhibition

Holiday

Celebrate Bastille Day in Philadelphia with a French DJ set, block party and food deals
Bastille Day

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved