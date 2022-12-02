Flyers prospects check: Cam York leading the Phantoms, Cutter Gauthier soaring at Boston College

With not much expected at the NHL level right now, hope comes from down on the farm.

The Flyers' prospect pipeline isn't as stacked with promise as it once was a few years ago under Ron Hextall, but then again, if you're Chuck Fletcher, you at least have to be happy that the Phantoms' current leading scorers look like this down in the AHL:

Player GP G A PTS +/- Cam York, D 17 3 10 13 +1 Tyson Foerster, RW 17 5 7 12 +2 Olle Lycksell, RW 11 4 8 12 +1 Elliott Desnoyers, LW 17 7 2 9 +2 Ronnie Attard, D 17 4 5 9 +2

Yup, those are Fletcher's first-round draft picks from 2019 and 2020 at the top right there. In fact, four of the five points leaders up in Allentown are Fletcher picks.

Cam York, still just 21 years old, finished last season on the Flyers' blueline but was surprisingly cut during training camp.

But with the team lead in points down with the Phantoms, he seems to have taken the demotion in stride, is making progress, and seeing the results.

“He’s on the right track,” Phantoms coach Ian Laperrière told The Philadelphia Inquirer earlier this week. “Going to keep playing him. He’s going to keep getting rewarded if he plays the right way, and he’s going to be fine.”

