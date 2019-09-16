More Sports:

September 16, 2019

Flyers re-sign Travis Konecny to six-year deal

The contract will pay the winger $5.5 million annually

Headshot, Evan Macy.
By Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff
Flyers NHL
Carroll - Philadelphia Flyers Travis Konecny Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Travis Konecny of the Philadelphia Flyers during a game against the Arizona Coyotes at the Wells Fargo Center in South Philadelphia.

The Flyers are keeping the young gang together.

A few days after the team inked Ivan Provorov to a six-year, $40.5 million deal, the team announced it had signed restricted free agent forward Travis Konecny to a six-year deal as well, worth around $5.5 million per year.

The duo of 22-year-olds have a high level of potential and represent anchor points for the once aging franchise as it looks to achieve success in Alain Vigneault era. Getting the two under contract for such a long tenure will go a long way at providing some stability for the franchise — as well as maintaining the services of two very talented players.

"We are happy to have Travis under contract for the next six seasons," GM Chuck Fletcher said. "Travis has shown progression in each of his three seasons and is an integral part of our group of young forwards. His speed, skill and tenacity sets him apart in today's NHL."

Konecny has gotten better in each of his first three seasons, posting career highs in assists (25), points (49), and scoring 24 goals for the second time. In all, Konecny has 124 points in 233 NHL games.

The timing couldn't be better, as the former restricted free agent will be able to suit up and get into regular season form with the preseason starting Monday night in South Philadelphia.

It was reported earlier this offseason that Konecny's camp wanted a longer term deal, and it appears the player got his wish. There's a good chance he'll be a first liner in 2019-20, alongside veterans Claude Giroux and Sean Couturier.

Follow Evan on Twitter:@evan_macy

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Headshot, Evan Macy.

Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff

evan@phillyvoice.com

Read more Flyers NHL Philadelphia Travis Konecny chuck fletcher Alain Vigneault Ivan Provorov

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles-Falcons game
091619JulioJones

Development

New sinkhole opens up along Mariner East 2 pipeline in Delaware County
Mariner East 2 sinkhole sept 2019

Illness

How – not what – a person vapes may play a big role in health effects
Vape Woman Hands 09132019

Phillies

Paul Hagen: Why don't Phillies fans seem to care about a team in the thick of a playoff race?
Phillies-fan_091619_usat

Television

Queer Eye's Antoni says he ate way too much food at Zahav while filming in Philly
Antoni Queer Eye philly restaurants

Family-Friendly

'The Worst-Case Scenario: Survival Experience' opening at the Franklin Institute
Worst-Case Scenario Survival Experience at Franklin Institute

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved