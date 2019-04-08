More Health:

April 08, 2019

You definitely want to avoid most fried and frozen foods when battling the flu, study suggests

P.S. Flu season isn't over yet

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.
By Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff
Illness Flu Season
food additive flu Brian Chan/Unsplash

Fried foods often include the additive tBHQ, which can weaken the flu vaccine's protection.

It’s virtually a no-brainer that when you’re sick, reaching for bright and vibrant fruits and vegetables — lauded for their get-well vitamins, minerals and antioxidants — is a good step in getting yourself back to good health.

That said, new research has identified foods to avoid while battling the flu because of their potential to stifle the body’s natural immune response, according to the Michigan State University study

The research, published Sunday in the journal Experimental Biology, found in a study of mice that exposure to the food additive tert-butylhydroquinone (tBHQ) — common in fried foods, frozen meat and processed crackers — could weaken the protective power of the flu vaccine on the body’s T cells.

RELATED READ: Study: Eating unhealthy diet might be more deadly than smoking

This is particularly noteworthy due to the high death toll linked to the flu in the past two flu seasons. The World Health Organization estimates that flu results in about three to five million cases of severe illness, and about 290,000 to 650,000 deaths globally every year. 

There are two kinds of T cells, according to Tcells.org. Helper T cells are essentially dispatchers that direct the immune system to come together and put up their best defense, while killer T cells shoot through the body looking to find infection and rid it from the body. 

In the study of mice, researchers found that those who were consuming a tBHQ-infused diet had slower T cell response, which led to a lengthier healing process from the virus. Further, as T cells are involved in the fight against many diseases, researchers conclude in the release that tBHQ could also impact the body's ability to stave off other infectious diseases.

The Independent reports that tBHQ is a derivative of petrol and is commonly found in flooring varnish, but is also somehow present in our food as a preservative. Further, the Independent explains, that the additive seemingly has the ability to diminish a flu vaccine’s “memory of how to fight off a virus.”

"If you get a vaccine, but part of the immune system doesn't learn to recognize and fight off virus-infected cells, then this can cause the vaccine to be less effective," said Robert Freeborn, a fourth-year doctoral student who led the study with Cheryl Rockwell, an associate professor in pharmacology and toxicology, in a news release. "We determined that when tBHQ was introduced through the diet, it affected certain cells that are important in carrying out an appropriate immune response to the flu."

The research was funded by the National Institutes of Health.

While it may seem like we're out of the dark with flu season, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reminds us that flu season can last well into May

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.

Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff

bailey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Illness Flu Season United States Antioxidants Vaccines Preservation Junk Food

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

The Eagles' top 10 options with their first round pick
040319HowieRoseman

Food & Drink

Morgan's Pier announces opening date for 2019 season
Morgan's Pier beer garden

Politics

Joe Biden visits Scranton, makes jokes about having permission to hug people
Joe Biden hug scranton

Phillies

What they're saying: Will bullpen woes make Phillies reconsider signing Craig Kimbrel?
David-Robertson-Phillies_040719_usat

Fitness

Here's the scoop on fasted cardio, weightlifting and workouts
intermittent fasting workouts

Netflix

Netflix just dropped trailer for Beyoncé documentary 'Homecoming'
Beyonce

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved