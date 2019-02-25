More Health:

February 25, 2019

The role your phone can play in weight loss

Tracking dietary intake can help people lose weight, and it only takes 15 minutes per day to see results, new research finds

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.
By Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff
Wellness Weight Loss
dietary tracking weight loss pexels Helena Lopes/Pexels

Keeping track of everything you eat and drink in a day can help you lose weight, studies suggest, yet some are still hesitant to commit to it.

Reasons for not tracking food and water consumption? Concern about the time and amount of work it requires to unwillingness to download yet another app to their phone. That said, a new study suggests that monitoring your diet may not be as much work as you think.

The study found that, after six months of diet tracking as part of a weight loss program, participants who lost weight spent just under 15 minutes a day, on average, recording their dietary intake.

RELATED READ: This diet promotes healthy weight loss in obese seniors

The study, published Monday in the journal Obesity, is the first to put a number on exactly how much time such dietary self-monitoring actually takes for people who successfully lose weight, the researchers said.

The most successful of the 142 participants who monitored their intake during the weight-loss program spent an average of just 14.6 minutes per day on the activity, a news release states. Program participants recorded the calories and fat for all foods and beverages they consumed, as well as portion sizes and preparation methods.

During the period, participants met weekly for an online group session led by a trained dietitian. They logged their daily food intake online, in the process making note of how much time they spent on the activity and how often they logged in — information the researchers mined for the study.

Interestingly, those who lost the most weight spent no more time tracking their diet than those who lost less weight. But the most successful participants did have more frequent and consistent logins on the monitoring site. For example, those who lost at least 10 percent of their body weight after six months logged in 2.7 times per day, on average, compared with 1.7 times per day, on average, for those who lost less than 10 percent of their body weight, Live Science reports.

"It seems to be the act of self-monitoring itself that makes the difference — not the time spent or the details included," study lead author Jean Harvey, said.

The researchers noted that because all of the self-monitoring was done online, their findings apply to electronic self-monitoring and not necessarily pencil-and-paper monitoring. Additionally, the study involved people who took part in a weight loss program as part of a clinical trial, so results may not necessarily be the same for people who aren't in a weight loss program.

"We know people do better when they have the right expectations," Harvey said. "We've been able to tell them that they should exercise 200 minutes per week. But when we asked them to write down all their foods, we could never say how long it would take. Now we can."

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.

Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff

bailey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Wellness Weight Loss United States Food and Drink Tracker Healthy Living Diets

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Ranking the Eagles' worst 20 draft picks over the last 20 years
022419MarcusSmith

Celebrities

Q&A with Jonathan Van Ness from 'Queer Eye' ahead of his 'Road to Beijing' tour
Jonathan Van Ness

Environment

Pennsylvania state rep: We need carbon dioxide because I like vegetables
Daryl Metcalfe Pennsylvania

Flyers

What they're saying: Simmonds could net Flyers a conditional first-round pick, more
022419_wayne-simmonds-1_usat

Illness

Days before heading to ER, patients Google symptoms, illnesses
Google_Search_Computer

Travel

Travel and Adventure Show returning to Philly with tips from top travel experts
passport

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved