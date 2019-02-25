The role your phone can play in weight loss

Keeping track of everything you eat and drink in a day can help you lose weight, studies suggest, yet some are still hesitant to commit to it.

Reasons for not tracking food and water consumption? Concern about the time and amount of work it requires to unwillingness to download yet another app to their phone. That said, a new study suggests that monitoring your diet may not be as much work as you think.

The study found that, after six months of diet tracking as part of a weight loss program, participants who lost weight spent just under 15 minutes a day, on average, recording their dietary intake.

The study, published Monday in the journal Obesity, is the first to put a number on exactly how much time such dietary self-monitoring actually takes for people who successfully lose weight, the researchers said.

The most successful of the 142 participants who monitored their intake during the weight-loss program spent an average of just 14.6 minutes per day on the activity, a news release states. Program participants recorded the calories and fat for all foods and beverages they consumed, as well as portion sizes and preparation methods.

During the period, participants met weekly for an online group session led by a trained dietitian. They logged their daily food intake online, in the process making note of how much time they spent on the activity and how often they logged in — information the researchers mined for the study.

Interestingly, those who lost the most weight spent no more time tracking their diet than those who lost less weight. But the most successful participants did have more frequent and consistent logins on the monitoring site. For example, those who lost at least 10 percent of their body weight after six months logged in 2.7 times per day, on average, compared with 1.7 times per day, on average, for those who lost less than 10 percent of their body weight, Live Science reports.

"It seems to be the act of self-monitoring itself that makes the difference — not the time spent or the details included," study lead author Jean Harvey, said.

The researchers noted that because all of the self-monitoring was done online, their findings apply to electronic self-monitoring and not necessarily pencil-and-paper monitoring. Additionally, the study involved people who took part in a weight loss program as part of a clinical trial, so results may not necessarily be the same for people who aren't in a weight loss program.

"We know people do better when they have the right expectations," Harvey said. "We've been able to tell them that they should exercise 200 minutes per week. But when we asked them to write down all their foods, we could never say how long it would take. Now we can."