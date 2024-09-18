Go to Wagtail admin interface
September 18, 2024

Orioles designate former Phillies closer Craig Kimbrel for assignment

Kimbrel has struggled ever since the All-Star break, and the Orioles aren't going to carry that risk with them into the postseason.

By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Craig Kimbrel has had a 10.59 ERA in 18 appearances since the All-Star break.

The Orioles won't be taking former Phillies closer Craig Kimbrel with them into the postseason. 

Baltimore designated the 36-year old righthander for assignment on Wednesday, calling up their minor-league arm Bryan Baker with the freed-up roster spot. 

The Orioles gave Kimbrel a one-year, $13 million deal over the winter to try and Band-Aid the back of their bullpen after losing Félix Bautista to Tommy John surgery, but the experiment went about as well as anyone could've expected – especially Phillies fans after the club's ending to 2023. 

He started out the first half fairly decently with a 2.80 ERA, 53 strikeouts, and a .150 batting average against through 39 appearances. 

Then Baltimore came back from the All-Star break and everything fell apart.

In 18 appearances since, Kimbrel has an inflated 10.59 ERA and was getting tagged by batters for a .306 average and a .978 OPS. 

The Orioles aren't even going to risk carrying that into the playoffs with the hopes for something better given Wednesday's decision, unlike how the Phillies did last year up until it burned them.

MORE: Phillies prospect watch at the minor-league season's end

Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff

