Four Eagles cuts claimed by other teams

The Philadelphia Eagles were not awarded any waiver claims following 53-man cutdowns. However, four of their waived players were claimed by other teams.

• The Colts claimed CB/S Kapena Gushiken: Gushiken struggled in coverage in the final preseason game, but he got down the field like a missile in punt and kick coverage. Gushiken was likely a player the Eagles would have liked to have continued to develop on the practice squad. Instead, he'll be on the Colts' 53-man roster.

• The Patriots claimed TE Cameron Latu: Like Gushiken above, Latu has special teams chops, and he was a good blocker as a tight end / fullback. He didn't offer much as a receiver, though.

• The Falcons claimed OT Cameron Williams: Williams had a bad camp as a rookie in 2025, but initially stuck around via IR, and even played in the Eagles' Week 18 game against the Commanders. I thought he showed improvement in his second season in 2026, but not so much that he wasn't among the Eagles' top 10 offensive linemen.

• The Bengals claimed OL Myles Hinton: The Eagles tried to put more on Hinton's plate by adding guard responsibilities to his normal spot at OT. It didn't work out, as Hinton struggled at both spots this summer. It's a bit of a surprise that he got claimed.



Personally, I'd rather have Gushiken, Latu, and Williams over Andy Dalton, though I don't think any of those guys were uncuttable.

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