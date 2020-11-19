More Sports:

November 19, 2020

Four Eagles players placed on COVID-19 lists

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Eagles_Cowboys_Vinny_Curry_Week8_Kate_Frese_11022087.jpg Kate Frese/PhillyVoice

Vinny Curry walking off the field during the Philadelphia Eagles game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on November 1, 2020.

The Philadelphia Eagles announced on Thursday that three players were placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. They are WR J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, RB Corey Clement, and DE Vinny Curry.

WR J.J. Arcega-Whiteside: Arcega-Whiteside was a healthy scratch last Sunday in NJ against the Giants, 19 months after the Eagles selected him in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He is essentially the seventh receiver in the Eagles' pecking order, at best, behind Travis Fulgham, Jalen Reagor, Greg Ward, Alshon Jeffery, DeSean Jackson, and John Hightower. In 2019, Arcega-Whitesdie had 10 catches for 169 yards, and 1 TD. In 2020, he has 2 catches for 45 yards.

RB Corey Clement: Clement is the Eagles' third running back, behind Miles Sanders and Boston Scott. He has 19 carries for 68 yards and 1 TD this season, to go along with 4 catches for 18 yards. Clement has been unable to regain the same level of effectiveness he showed as a rookie during the Eagles' Super Bowl season in 2017.

DE Vinny Curry: Curry has 7 tackles, 2 sacks, 1 TFL, and 3 QB hits in 5 games this season as a rotational DE.

The Eagles also placed WR Deontay Burnett on the practice squad COVID-19 list.

Obviously, get well soon, fellas, but from a football perspective, these aren't exactly roster-crippling losses.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Vinny Curry COVID-19 J.J. Arcega-Whiteside Corey Clement

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Sixers trade Al Horford, picks to Oklahoma City for Danny Green, Terrance Ferguson
Danny-Green_111820_usat

Investigations

More than 200 firearms missing from the Philadelphia Sheriff's Office, report says
Philadelphia-Sheriff-firearms

Prevention

AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine develops strong immune response among older adults
AstraZeneca Oxford vaccine.png

Sixers

Sixers select Tyrese Maxey with No. 21 pick in 2020 NBA Draft
tyrese-maxey-1_111820_usat

Odd News

'Pig couch' featured on viral, fake Craigslist ad turns out to be work of real Philly artist
pig couch craigslist ad

Holiday

Tree lighting ceremony, Deck the Hall light show at City Hall reimagined for 2020
Holiday tree Philadelphia City Hall

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - The Philadelphia 2401 pennsylvania ave

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian: Rarely available 2 bedroom (combination of a studio and 1 bedroom) penthouse showcasing Art Museum and city skyline views, 57’ balcony, floor-to-ceiling windows, high ceilings, and wood floors. 1,918 sf. $699,000.
Allan Domb - 219 s 18th st 1402

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse: Bright 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom on a high floor with oversized windows offering Billy Penn views atop City Hall and an open kitchen. 509 sf. $289,900.
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved