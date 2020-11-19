Four Eagles players placed on COVID-19 lists

The Philadelphia Eagles announced on Thursday that three players were placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. They are WR J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, RB Corey Clement, and DE Vinny Curry.

• WR J.J. Arcega-Whiteside: Arcega-Whiteside was a healthy scratch last Sunday in NJ against the Giants, 19 months after the Eagles selected him in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He is essentially the seventh receiver in the Eagles' pecking order, at best, behind Travis Fulgham, Jalen Reagor, Greg Ward, Alshon Jeffery, DeSean Jackson, and John Hightower. In 2019, Arcega-Whitesdie had 10 catches for 169 yards, and 1 TD. In 2020, he has 2 catches for 45 yards.



• RB Corey Clement: Clement is the Eagles' third running back, behind Miles Sanders and Boston Scott. He has 19 carries for 68 yards and 1 TD this season, to go along with 4 catches for 18 yards. Clement has been unable to regain the same level of effectiveness he showed as a rookie during the Eagles' Super Bowl season in 2017.



• DE Vinny Curry: Curry has 7 tackles, 2 sacks, 1 TFL, and 3 QB hits in 5 games this season as a rotational DE.



The Eagles also placed WR Deontay Burnett on the practice squad COVID-19 list.

Obviously, get well soon, fellas, but from a football perspective, these aren't exactly roster-crippling losses.

