November 01, 2021

Watch the trailer for the Four Seasons Total Landscaping documentary premiering this week

The film chronicling the company's rise to fame will air Sunday at 10 p.m. on MSNBC

Four Seasons Total Landscaping documentary

Rudy Giuliani used the Trump campaign press conference at Four Seasons Total Landscaping to make unsubstantiated claims about voter fraud and mail-in ballots cast in Philadelphia during the 2020 presidential election.

The one-year anniversary of the infamous Trump campaign press conference held at Four Seasons Total Landscaping will be celebrated with the debut of a documentary that tells the story of how the Northeast Philly company became so well-known.

"Four Seasons Total Documentary" will chronicle how the family-run landscaping business came to host the notoriously-bizarre campaign event last November and the fame it has accumulated in the wake of the press conference. 

A recently-released trailer for the film opens up with an exterior shot of the Holmesburg-based business. An employee can be seen pulling down a warehouse door to show the famous tweet from former President Donald Trump that sparked the event.

Trump tweeted that a press conference would be held at Four Seasons Total Landscaping, leading many people — including some reporters — to incorrectly believe that he had mistaken the location with the Four Seasons Hotel in Center City. But Trump had indeed tweeted the correct location. 

"We're a landscaping company," owner Marie Savino says in the trailer. "We're experts in ground maintenance, irrigation, seeding, planting. Not press conferences."

The trailer also includes snippets from interviews with other employees, including sales director Sean Middleton, and footage from the press conference.

"We just had no idea what we were in for," Savino says in the teaser. "I remember asking, 'Did we make a mistake?'"

Trump's attorney, Rudy Giuliani, addressed journalists in the company's parking lot as Joe Biden was declared the winner of the 2020 presidential election.

Giuliani's remarks were a flurry of unsubstantiated claims about voter fraud and mail-in ballots cast in Philly. 

Employees joke in the trailer that the press conference was a pretty quick set up given that it took place in the company's construction yard.

However, the event led to many people being upset with the company and employees wondering what it meant for the future of Four Seasons Total Landscaping, according to the trailer.

Describing themselves as "an American underdog story," employees say in the teaser they decided to use humor to get out of the corner that the press conference had put them in.

"Four Seasons Total Documentary" will premiere Sunday at 10 p.m. on MSNBC.


Four Seasons Total Landscaping frequently has sought to expand upon its 15 minutes of fame. The company now has its own merchandise line and craft beer, starred in Fiverr's Super Bowl commercial last February and held a concert this summer featuring artists Laura Jane Grace and Brendan Kelly.

