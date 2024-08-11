More News:

August 11, 2024

Arrests made after police vehicle struck at car meetup in Frankford, authorities say

Dozens of vehicles were involved in the unsanctioned meetup near the intersection of Adams and Torresdale avenues on Saturday night, police say.

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Arrests
At least seven arrests were made during an unsanctioned car meetup Saturday in Frankford, police say. A police officer's car was struck during the meetup, but the officer is uninjured, according to authorities.

Around 10 p.m. Saturday night, dozens of vehicles were "driving out of control and doing donuts" near the intersection of Adams and Torresdale avenues in Frankford, NBC10 reported. 

MORE: 4-year-old boy injured in hit-and-run in Cobbs Creek, police say

Drivers at the meetup refused to leave and taunted responding officers, officials say. One of the vehicles at the meetup did not have tags because they appeared to be removed, according to police.

A driver involved in the meetup allegedly struck a police officer's vehicle while attempting to flee the scene, 6ABC reported. The officer was not injured, authorities say.

Police say they arrested at least seven people. Authorities did not say whether any injuries were reported.

"This is something that the city is just not going to tolerate," Philadelphia police inspector D.F. Pace told NBC10. "This has the potential to be incredibly dangerous and catastrophic both for the participants and innocent bystanders. We are going to do everything that we possibly can to eradicate this type of activity."

