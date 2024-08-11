Arrests made after police vehicle struck at car meetup in Frankford, authorities say

At least seven people were arrested after an unsanctioned car meetup in Northeast Philadelphia led to a cop car being struck, police say.

Around 10 p.m. Saturday night, dozens of vehicles were "driving out of control and doing donuts" near the intersection of Adams and Torresdale avenues in Frankford, NBC10 reported.

Drivers at the meetup refused to leave and taunted responding officers, officials say. One of the vehicles at the meetup did not have tags because they appeared to be removed, according to police.

A driver involved in the meetup allegedly struck a police officer's vehicle while attempting to flee the scene, 6ABC reported. The officer was not injured, authorities say.

Police say they arrested at least seven people. Authorities did not say whether any injuries were reported.



"This is something that the city is just not going to tolerate," Philadelphia police inspector D.F. Pace told NBC10. "This has the potential to be incredibly dangerous and catastrophic both for the participants and innocent bystanders. We are going to do everything that we possibly can to eradicate this type of activity."