Franklin Field, the country's oldest collegiate stadium, has been at the forefront of innovation for 130 years

Sitting on the edge of the University of Pennsylvania's campus, Franklin Field has been the backdrop for critically acclaimed films and the host of Penn Relays, Army-Navy football games and the Democratic National Convention. And this month, the first collegiate stadium in the country is one of four “firsts” being celebrated as part of the Philadelphia Historic District 250th Committee’s yearlong “52 Weeks of Firsts” program.

“Anytime I give a tour or show somebody Franklin Field, they’re all just inspired by the historic nature and the design of it,” said Scott Ward, Penn's executive associate athletic director. “It’s a true testament to the strength of sport and design.”

On April 20, 1895, after undergoing a $100,000 construction project, Franklin Field was christened with the inaugural Penn Relays. Around 5,000 people made up what was at the time the largest crowd to witness a track event in the city.

"The spacious grandstand was appropriately decked with flags and streamers, while from every quarter could be heard challenging slogans of the college boys,” the Philadelphia Inquirer wrote the following day. “A better day could not have been furnished had the weather forecaster made it to order."

In October 1895, Franklin Field revolutionized live sporting events by installing what is often recognized as the country’s first fully functioning scoreboard in a stadium.

In response to the growing number of fans, university officials tapped Frank Miles Day, a celebrated Philadelphia architect behind the statue of Benjamin Franklin on Penn’s campus, to expand its grounds. Seeing a need for better seating, Day designed a gymnasium and a second tier of stands, creating the first double-decker stadium seating and the first U-shaped stadium in the country.

Thom Carroll/For PhillyVoice Over 130 years, Franklin Field has been home to Penn's athletic teams, the Philadelphia Eagles and the first neutral ground site for an Army-Navy game.

Over 130 years, Franklin Field has been home to Penn's athletic teams, the Philadelphia Eagles and the first neutral ground site for an Army-Navy game. It was the site of the first televised college football game (1940), the first instant replay in college football broadcast history (1963) and the first NFL field to use artificial turf (1969).

As the country approaches its 250th anniversary, Ward said the field will also be used for events that are associated with the upcoming World Cup and MLB All-Star Game.

“We realize how important this is to the city and the nation, so we felt that we should be aligned for this event,” he said. “To be a part of the history and evolution of sport is something we’re very proud of.”

For the “52 Weeks of Firsts” program, a different person, invention or significant contribution with roots in the city is being honored with its own “Firstival” every Saturday in 2026 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Each event includes family activities, giveaways, live music, entertainment and stories told by Once Upon A Nation actors.

Penn will celebrate Franklin Field’s history this Saturday at the stadium. The three other “firsts” this month are:

• First circus performance (1793): British equestrian John Bill Ricketts brought the first circus to the corner of 12th and Market streets, a spectacle that became so popular it was rumored to have been visited by President George Washington on multiple occasions. The Philadelphia School of Circus Arts at 6452 Greene Street will host events Saturday, April 11. • First botanical garden (1728): When John Bartram established his horticultural paradise in Southwest Philadelphia, it became a hub for scientific and cultural advancement, attracting many high-ranking members of society. Bartram's Garden will host its event at 5400 Lindbergh Blvd. on Saturday, April 18. • First postmaster (1737): As postmaster, Benjamin Franklin is credited for spearheading a new and more accurate method of postage, which included overseeing the birth of overnight delivery. Independence National Historical Park will host an event in his honor in Franklin Court at 322 Market Street on Saturday, April 25.

The full list of Philadelphia's firsts for the year — and the events celebrating them — can be found on Visit Philadelphia's website.