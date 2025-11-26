Franklin Institute to close long-running air show exhibit in January

The Franklin Institute will soon shutter a permanent exhibit dedicated to the history of flight.

The museum said the "Franklin Air Show," known for its vintage aircraft and interactive games, will close after Jan. 5. It had been a second-floor staple since 2003, promising kids the chance to climb into a T-33 jet trainer or experience the force of liftoff by flapping foam wings against a powerful fan. The Wright brothers' 1911 Model B flyer hung from the ceiling.

That artifact will be moved to a new spot in the building, a representative for the Franklin Institute clarified. But it's unclear what the museum will do with the rest of the pieces, or what will take up the former air show space. The Logan Square destination is in the midst of a yearslong reorganization, aimed at consolidating its collection into a set of six "core" exhibits. "Wondrous Space," an interactive ode to space exploration, was the first to launch in 2023. The Franklin Institute debuted two more permanent exhibits on the human body and technology in 2024.

Whatever replaces the air show will be part of that reimagining. Though the theme of the new exhibit has not yet been announced, the Franklin Institute hinted that it will be a "sunnier experience" on social media.

